24 teachers appointed, more in coming weeks says Saint Jean

Twenty-four new teachers have been added to the country’s education system.

Minister for Education Petter Saint Jean made the announcement during the World Teacher’s Day ceremony held at the North East Comprehensive School on Friday.

According to St Jean, in a week or two the government will announce another set of names that are currently being approved.

“My ministry has submitted a list of 76 teachers who have been serving this country from a period of 5 or more years to the establishment personal department for their appointments. I have been reliably informed that 24 of these names have been approved, 52 are still pending,” he said.

He said if teachers are to create a dent on the economic landscape of the country and to actively engage in the development of the Commonwealth of Dominica, teachers must be given a sense of security as far as their engagement is concerned.

Saint Jean has been a former teacher for 24 years.

Friday was World Teacher’s Day under the theme: “Young Teachers. The Future of the Profession”.