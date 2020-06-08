26 Dominicans graduate at Midwestern State University’s virtual graduation ceremony

Twenty-six Dominican students earned degrees at Midwestern State University in Spring 2020 and were honored in a virtual graduation ceremony on June 6.

The Dominican graduates shined throughout their MSU Texas careers finishing with many honors. Four qualified for the prestigious summa cum laude designation with a GPA between 3.9 and 4.0.

Those honorees were Elisha Titre (Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics and Accounting), Mindy Abraham (Bachleor of Business Administration in Economics), Kervelle Guiste (Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting), and Sara Lee Maximea (Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance).

Five graduates were honored magna cum laude (GPA 3-7-3.89): Candace Benjamin (Bachelor of Arts in Psychology), Edeesha Darwton (Bachelor of Science in Radiology Technology), Mariesam Isles (Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance), Jernelle Jno Baptiste (Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems), and Dianna Letang (Bachelor of Finance in Radiologic Technology).

Six more scholars earned cum laude designation for a GPA between 3.5-3.69. They are Arthlene Bellot (Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics), Massara Groton (Bachelor of Science in Biology), Chelsea Massicot (Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Care), J’Anne Robinson (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Kelli Shipley (Bachelor of Science in Geosciences), and Rumelia Thomas (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering).

Eleven of the seniors were recently named to the Spring 2020 Honor Roll at MSU Texas, which is located in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Wiltany Rolle (Bachelor of Science in Geosciences), Titre, Massicot, and Morelle McIntyre (Bachelor of Science in Social Work) were on the elite President’s Honor Roll, indicating a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

The group qualifying for the Provost’s Honor Roll (3.75-3.99 GPA) were Darwton, Jno Baptiste, Marissa Norris (Bachelor of Science in Computer Science), Kelton Vidal (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering), Zanu Laudat (Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance), and Kimberley Telemacque (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering).

Robinson earned the Dean’s Honor Roll (3.5-3.74 GPA). Telemacque was recently featured in the Wichita Falls Times Record News newspaper for her great attitude in helping students with online tutoring.

Completing the group of MSU Texas graduates from the Commonwealth of Dominica is Kevin Bryan (Chemistry), Clivone Jno Baptiste (Master of Business Administration), Valandra Jno Marie (Bachelor of Business Administration in Management), Dominique Newton (bachelor of Science in Nursing), and Ijuani

Stephenson (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering).

The strong relationship between Dominica and Midwestern State University hit another milestone, as these graduates mean that over 325 Dominican students have now earned degrees from Midwestern State University since 1995.