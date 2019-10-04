3 Dominicans detained in St. Maarten on suspicion of human trafficking

Three Dominica Nationals and 14 Haitians thought to be illegal immigrants on board a sailing vessel were detained by the St Maarten Police Force KPSM on Thursday (October 3) afternoon on suspicion of human trafficking.
According to reports from the Daily Herald St Maarten, a white and blue sailboat flying a tattered Dominica flag, docked at the pier in the vicinity of Walter Plantz Square in Philipsburg around 2:45pm Thursday when a person in the area notified authorities because they thought this occurrence to be strange, as boats rarely dock there.
The report said the sailboat originated out of Dominica having departed a few days ago.
The news article stated that after conducting a control, authorities discovered 17 persons on board the vessel.
“The crew could not give a good reason for docking in St Maarten without first clearing customs and immigration”, according to the Daily Herald.
It is unknown whether St Maarten was its intended destination or the vessel was instead compelled to dock there due to other circumstances.
Reports stated also that no drugs were found on the boat.
Both crew and passengers were taken to the Philipsburg police station for questioning. The Daily Herald understands that 14 passengers are not suspected of criminal offences and are being detained for processing by immigration.
The sailboat has also been confiscated, pending further investigations.
Police Human Smuggling Team together with the Immigration Department are busy with the investigations.
6 Comments
Domnica authority has turned a blind eye. More attention is paid to political opponents of the government by the police than to criminals in our society. To date the police is yet to give a report on the boat that capsized on east coast where numerous loss of life may have occured. They are silent in expectation that people will forget.
The police have no case on this one if their intended destination wasn’t St Martin You can dock for numerous reasons including emergency. And most countries you can stay for 72hrs without going through the process
Our local police led by Mills, would have told us these three Dominicans were on a fishing experdition and they experienced engine problems that caused them to drift off to St. Martin
Dominica is mostly in the regional and international news for the wrong reasons. This is no secret for the relevant authorities thatDominica has become a conduit for the illicit trafficking of Haitians. Haitians flock to Dominica not for a better life because unemployment is astronomically high and wages are life threateningly low. There is no good reason to stay in the country longterm. Misguided and unscrupulous ‘fishermen’ seize the opportunity to prey on these desperately poor people by trafficking them to more economically prosperous neighboring islands. Under the present corrupt, inept regime, Dominica’s name will continue to be soiled and defaced like its tattered flag on this human trafficking vessel.
What Dominica doing about that human trafficking problem. Is it a business for some?
They was bursting a backdoor