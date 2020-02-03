3rd Annual Caribbean Youth Conference to be held in St. Lucia

This year, the 3rd Annual Caribbean Youth Conference will be held in Saint Lucia under the theme “Harnessing the Power of Caribbean Youth through Social Innovation.”

The Conference which will take place from April 20th -24th and was developed to provide a platform for youth from all backgrounds, and across all areas of interest, to meet and discuss the multitude of issues affecting them, develop sustainable solutions, and converse with the state’s governance to ensure that these possible solutions receive a platform.

The requirements needed to apply for this event includes: persons must be between the ages of 15 and 35 years old and must be from a Caribbean country.

According to an article on pressroom.oecs.org, some of the objectives of the conference are to create an environment in which young people can learn, inspire and be inspired by others, to provide an opportunity for exceptional young person’s to be recognized and celebrated and to invoke a sense of pride among participants, and to help inculcate the values of advocacy and volunteerism.

The article states that the conference is self-funded and non-Saint Lucian nationals, or applicants residing outside of Saint Lucia, must be able to fully fund participation and travel to St. Lucia.

“If selected, there will be a registration fee of $50 EC to participate in the Conference. This fee will cover catering, transportation[at the conference] and access to all conference events.”

Benefits will include access to all Caribbean Youth Conference Events, the catering and transportation for all delegates, provision of airport transfers for non-Saint Lucian Nationals and residents and every participant will receive a certificate of participation.

This year’s conference will include an opening ceremony, workshops; plenary sessions, an innovation lab, community outreach, ‘Straight Up Talks’, and a ‘Chill Chat’.

The forum will be all-inclusive and focused on giving all participants a safe space to contribute.

Below is an application link to register to part of the youth conference.

Application Link: https://forms.gle/TLmqkiZdftXfxSPi8