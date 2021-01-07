5 dead in afermath of incident in US Capitol; Biden affirmed as US president

Five people died as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the U.S. Capitol Wednesday in an attempt to interrupt the process that would affirm Joe Biden as president – an attempt that ultimately failed.
Washington D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said those who died on Wednesday included a woman who was shot by the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in “medical emergencies.” Capitol police officer Bryan Sicknick also sustained injuries while clashing with rioters. He collapsed on returning to his precinct and later succumbed to his injuries.
The woman, identified as Ashley Babbitt, was shot in the neck while the mob attempted to breach barricades guarded by armed police. She was evacuated from the scene and hospitalized but later died of her wounds, according to an AP article.
Babbitt’s husband said she was a 14 year air force veteran and avid supporter of Donald Trump, according to a report from KUSI news in San Diego.
Describing the incident, police have said that both law enforcement and Trump supporters released chemical irritants during the hour long occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared by police. The standoff appears to have been incited by comments from soon to be former president Trump as he asked supporters to protest congress’ affirmation of Biden due to what he falsely claims was a rigged election and what should have been, according to him, a landslide victory for his reelection bid.
While there have been election irregularities admitted by both Democrats and Republicans, none have been proven that would have changed the outcome of the election. Additionally, Trump’s lawsuits and legal attempts to challenge the election based on so-called evidence of these irregularities, have all been wildly unsuccessful.
Trump, who refused to directly call off the protests and continued to maintain that the election was stolen from him, was banned temporarily from twitter, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram and various social media with the threat of a permanent ban should he not desist from verifiably inaccurate and blatantly misleading posts.
According to these social media companies, the widespread ban was taken due to his role in instigating the violence behind the deadly riot that threatened US democracy.
30 Comments
@Johnaphans St. Jean “God hasn’t informed me that you have any such authority to lecture others on his behalf”.
Of course not! Because He does not know individuals like you, you do not have the necessary virtues that His Holy Spirit, need to speak to you, but you will have nothing from Him with His Holy Spirit–don’t you know that?
And by the way I am still by-passing your comments, but one below forced me to take a look. And you will notice that my contention against you is from your first paragraph, I have no idea what you wrote after it.
And one more thing, the whole of your response to mine is quite silly!
Skerritt, double doctorate dude, with phony doctorates, I hope you have enough intelligence to realize that when the teacher is ready, it doesn’t matter what you think about yourself. It will create the right conditions for the lesson to be taught. Donald Trump never thought on Wednesday morning when he woke up that events would unfold the way they did, Patrick John never thought that when he woke up that morning in 1979 that events would unfold the way they did. The teacher gives us a long leach to carry on with our own self aggrandisement, meanwhile time to correct keeps slip sliding away until like a thief in the night the clock runs out.
@Learn The Truth & Question Marks (???????????)
It is blatantly obvious that you, Learn The Truth, get your information from the dark, fringed, extreme ring wing news sites on the Internet. I just wish to disabuse of the notion that everything one reads on the Internet is true. You need to reexamine yourself.
Question Marks (?????????), I sometimes have to question your sanity. Your unbridled passion and vehement support for the serial LIAR who at present squats in the Office of Prime Minister has numbed your senses. You most definitely need reeducation.
Both of you should get a serious grip of yourselves and stop the ridiculous nonsense. Defending these two buffoons is synonymous with talking in tongues. You cannot even understand the ‘language’ you speak.
What do you know about truth, oh boy. You want to lecture someone about the truth. Where do you get your truth, loll. Truth does come from writing nice words, with nice grammar. I told before, you are not a person to be taken seriously, you are a joker. You telling someone to reexamine themselves, wow, are you serious.
Trump has come out and disassociated himself from those who just minutes before he said he was going to lead to the Capitol. He said they don’t represent American values nor his values. Take note Labour party enablers of the Skerritt regime. That’s a dictator for you, they only really care about themselves
Why is this S××t new for Dominicans to read? Let Babylon things happen.
All the Trump haters out there..Keep your sad opinions. Negros have no say in America period. Enjoy the show
@KingB, keep your advice to yourself. You read what you want to and we have a right to read and be interested in what we want to. Just don’t read it, man if you aren’t interested in it. No one who reads DNO is your child or kindergarten school kid
KingB who’s that ….. or is it that I am reading this wrong? And why is DNO printing that crap what is going on!!!
You wrote.
” Trump telling his supporters to harass members of the main opposition anywhere they are sighted.”
lbo France,don’t play with words and don’t just lie to us. Give a quote where Trump asked people like me to harass democrats. Or maybe you are referring to Congresswoman Maxine Waters DEMOCRAT. When she called on her supporters June 25 2018
“Show up anywhere you see anyone from Trump’s cabinet,protest at restaurants in gasoline stations. You go out and create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they are not welcome here.”
These are the words of a leading democrat. NOT Donald Trump.
You hear words have power and it is true.Do know who said this on January 10 2012.?
“If they ( Republicans)bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun.” Barack Obama.
Eric Holder (Obama’s A.G) said October 2018
“When they (Republicans) go low we kick them.”
Joe Biden gave a speech on September 2018. and called republicans “Dregs of Society.”
Yes he did say…
@J.John-Charles, You always come on this platform and declare your undying love for this Fascist (TRUMP), I hope that since you love him so much you will be willing to share a cell with him when he gets Karted off to jail for all his crime. He won’t have the cover of the presidency to shield him from prosecution in thirteen days time – if he doesn’t get booted off before then. I hope that you also observed the difference in how law enforcement in America deals with black protesters and white supremacist terrorists, the ones that Trump love and devoted to. Even though the likes of you keep declaring your love for him, he doesn’t give a s**t about people who look like you.
@Eagle-Eyed, well said to J John-Charles who comes here extolling his care and concern for the Republicans as if they care about him. Trump even referred to his coming from a sh..-hole country and said he wanted people from Sweden( not including blacks) to come to America. A puppy dog loves those who feed it no matter what they do to it or say to it. I’m Lmoa
@…. Charles, I was waiting for you nasty boy what have you got to say now, about your terrorist president of the USA. He is the most hated man in the world right now and also a clown 🤡 talk to the hands 🤚evil 😈 boy!!!
@J.John-Charles – You are very correct. During Trump’s first term, numerous threats & incitements to harass/attack him and his supporters have been stated both covertly & overtly by quite a number of persons including celebrities, some Democrats in & out of government and some misguided citizens in varying countries around the globe.
I commend you for accurately listing some examples of these caustic utterances directed towards Trump & Co.
Interestingly in some instances, certain anti-Trump US media establishments sought back then to downplay threats and sanitize them.
High levels of deception techniques & tools reside in the high places of this world.
I believe Skerrite had something to do with the storming of the capital building, he needs to be questioned.
This is what one calls a low grade uneducated coming from the Linton, so-called UWP crap.
Donald Trump ignited the flames of insurrection. The guy is a verbal arsonist. Mr. Trump has no respect for law and order nor for any of the revered institutions of his country.
The US media are complicit as they mostly sit idly by and some are even cheerleaders for Trump’s incendiary rhetoric. There has been little forceful pushback or hardly any condemnation.
In Dominica the same thing obtains. The news outlets by their puzzling reluctance to vehemently condemn Mr. Skerrit for his corrupt practices – (garbage bins, fertilizers, CBI spending, etc.), his lying accusation about coup, his wrongful arrests of parliamentarians, his constant persecution of Mr. Linton, and just like Trump, telling his supporters to harass members of the main opposition anywhere they are sighted.
The citizenry is inviting trouble if they continue to allow Mr. Skerrit and his unconscionable enablers to become comfortable in their egregious wrongdoings.
Trump is gone in two weeks ………
Do you reaize that the US federal govt stated that most of those that stormed the capitol were identified by facial recognition? They were identified as antifa members, definitely NOT trump supports. Try to you more than one news source to get your “facts”.
ADMIN: We have found no valid evidence of claims that Antifa members were responsible.
There is an article that stated two Antifa members were recognized using facial recognition technology which has been identified as false and was subsequently retracted: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/01/07/fact-check-false-claim-facial-recognition-antifa-capitol/6580679002/
Reuters an international and independent news agency has fact checked the claims that Antifa were behind the insurrection attempt, the article can be found here: https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-news-report-antifa-altered/fact-check-news-report-saying-antifa-took-responsibility-for-storming-capitol-is-digitally-altered-idUSKBN29C2ZF
@Learn the truth, you seem to love fake news and suggest that we check multiple sources. Had you checked multiple sources you wouldn’t have posted such biased garbage. I’m glad that Admin corrected your fake dump and suggested a credible course you can check out. Let me also suggest two other credible source viz. The BBC and NPR.
Ibo France! Who says the election was stolen in Dominica? Ibo who instigates riots in Dominica?
Ibo when it suits you, you supporting the foolish things in Dominica ie what Trump’s supporters did in the US.
Ibo are u serious? The comparison you made just does not make sense. All those you talk about is called “alleged”. You have never produced any concrete evidence but repeating what someone says. Whilst in DA we know who reiterated that the election was stolen. We know who calls his supporters to demonstrate and cause riots all before the election.
Ibo! Ibo! Ibo!
“The standoff SEEMED to have been incited…”. DNO, did you write that, or were you quoting an American publication? For if it was written by you, then I am concerned, baffled and sad!! Everyone, with the slightest penchant forTRUTH, knows what occurred is the DIRECT RESULT of Trump’s statements and actions!!
The truth matters 😱🤔
HOTEP!
Firstly, let me state that I have no sympathy for the woman who was shot and who died in the coup attempt in Washington yesterday. If anything, her estate should be fined a heavy fee for her involvement in the insurrection. We saw the bias when it was BLM protest, that on the first day over 400 people were arrested by the law enforcement units, yet only about 50 persons were arrested on the night of the coup yesterday. The Skerritt government is know for harassing the opposition and communities which didn’t vote for the Labor regime. Now that square peg Carbon is no longer the puppet chief of police, I’m hoping that the new brass will respect the rights of opposition to protest and not violate their rights. We saw the hostility of the police to arrest Danny Lugay, even if he was in the public space and no threat to anyone. The police in America and Dominica are to serve the law and the constitution without fear or favor.
Jonathan well you must bring in Skerrit.
It seems that you are obsessed with the man.
The article is about America where you are.
But you must bring in Skerrit. Way papa zort UWP’s.
Does Trump not remind you of someone you know well?
Election stolen is his and your cry. Lawsuits and riots. Blockage of roads etc.
Put on your remembrance cap Jonathan.
It was wrong what happened Wednesday, and it was wrong when democrats unlawfully occupied the Senate building during judge Brett Cavanaugh’s confirmation.
It was also wrong when democrats set the historic church adjacent to the White House on fire.
What took place Wednesday, oh yes, it was bad.It was also bad when democrats wrongful took hold of the Federal Court House in Oregon and occupied it for 4 weeks.
@????????, Isn’t it hypocritical that you think it’s your right to look back in time and reference the events of the last election, yet you have a problem with my referencing past events perpetrated against the opposition by the Skerritt regime and his tonton makoot police. We’ll, well you sound like a miniature dictator in the mould of your puppet master. I won’t be silenced as long as I have life
“The Skerrit government is known for harassing the opposition and communities which didn’t vote for the Labor regime”. @Johnaphan Y St Jean
Man, you sound like a madman above, wee!
Why would the Labour Party want to harass the meg minority, who do not vote for them, knowing they have majority voters for the 4 general elections?
Who was responsible for the continuous demonstration, especially in the year 2019 all over the place?
And if PM Skerrit was not advising his supporters to not interfere, what would Dominica be like today?
For the last few weeks before the 2019 election the UWPites showed us what they would do should they lost the election– did you not know that?
But thanks to God that PM Skerrit is a smart man and he cares for his people; he knew what was coming after the election the reason he called for security protection–
“harassing the opposition and communities” you say!
You guys need to stop that foolishness, you see!
@ ElizabethLinaXavier, some time ago you said you wouldn’t pay any mind to my submissions, I guess it must be a slow day where you spend your time on the web, considering the shocking events in Washington. You claim to be the authority on the word of God and the truth, but God hasn’t informed me that you have any such authority to lecture others on his behalf.
You know for a fact that meetings and rallies for which police permission was obtained by the opposition were intimidated by unnecessary police intrusion. When Skerritt urged at his meeting for harassing the opposition, the police never saw any national security risks there. Minister Austrie admitted in his speech that places which didn’t vote for Labor were punished and neglected. People of Salisbury were subjected to police overreach. You are aware of the many biases Skerritt perpetrated against non Labor party citizens, including those who are offered houses in his housing program. God don’t like hypocrisy
This reminds me of Linton and his bunch of UWP clowns trying to overturn our own elections.
You are just another Trump! Grow up, disgusting creature!
So how is Lennox Linton’s effort of trying to overturn the results of the election which he lost by a huge margin and certified as free and fair by independent observers, different to what Trump is trying to do in America?
@Eagle-Eyed, the big difference is that Lennox is utilizing the judicial system to try and get the puppet courts to act responsibly and examine the facts and render a verdict on the results of a corrupt election. Trump, on the other hand went to the courts and when he didn’t get his way, even if he didn’t present any evidence, became the leader of a mob of insurrection and sedition. He instructed them where to go and said he’d lead them, even he went and hid in his bunker, saying that the terrorists were patriots. Trump designated himself as the law and order president, yet he will go down as the only American leader of a coup on American soil.