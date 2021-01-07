5 dead in afermath of incident in US Capitol; Biden affirmed as US president

Five people died as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the U.S. Capitol Wednesday in an attempt to interrupt the process that would affirm Joe Biden as president – an attempt that ultimately failed.

Washington D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said those who died on Wednesday included a woman who was shot by the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in “medical emergencies.” Capitol police officer Bryan Sicknick also sustained injuries while clashing with rioters. He collapsed on returning to his precinct and later succumbed to his injuries.

The woman, identified as Ashley Babbitt, was shot in the neck while the mob attempted to breach barricades guarded by armed police. She was evacuated from the scene and hospitalized but later died of her wounds, according to an AP article.

Babbitt’s husband said she was a 14 year air force veteran and avid supporter of Donald Trump, according to a report from KUSI news in San Diego.

Describing the incident, police have said that both law enforcement and Trump supporters released chemical irritants during the hour long occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared by police. The standoff appears to have been incited by comments from soon to be former president Trump as he asked supporters to protest congress’ affirmation of Biden due to what he falsely claims was a rigged election and what should have been, according to him, a landslide victory for his reelection bid.

While there have been election irregularities admitted by both Democrats and Republicans, none have been proven that would have changed the outcome of the election. Additionally, Trump’s lawsuits and legal attempts to challenge the election based on so-called evidence of these irregularities, have all been wildly unsuccessful.

Trump, who refused to directly call off the protests and continued to maintain that the election was stolen from him, was banned temporarily from twitter, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram and various social media with the threat of a permanent ban should he not desist from verifiably inaccurate and blatantly misleading posts.

According to these social media companies, the widespread ban was taken due to his role in instigating the violence behind the deadly riot that threatened US democracy.

