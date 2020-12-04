55 Graduate from first-ever ‘Work Online’ project

The first cohort of participants in the Work Online Dominica pilot project has successfully made it to the end and are better equipped to successfully work online, find new sources of income, and increase financial stability.

A total of 143 individuals applied for the pilot initiative by the Government of Dominica through the Ministry of Public Works and The Digital Economy. Eighty-eight of those individuals were shortlisted and 60 started the 12-week long project which ran from August to November 2020.

While five of the participants did not meet the criteria for graduation, Minister responsible for the digital economy Senator Cassani Laville congratulated those who did and stated that the millions which Government plans on investing in digital skills and adoption will be beneficial.

“This gives me hope for our plans for transformation and it is such an exceptional way to etch the story of our legacy.” he stated. ” I have been advised that 34 of you have already landed jobs and various gigs so I am excited. Excited that the 60 million dollars that we will now invest in digital skills and technology adoption will be money well spent on a populist willing to grow. I’m satisfied that we will drive economic growth and provide convenience to people here and abroad who want to transact in Dominica.”

Digital skills specialist with the work online Dominica pilot project Dr. Clementine Afana noted that the benefits of such an initiative will have an undulating effect on the country.

She commended the Government, the donor agencies, and the participants for the time and investment made, and stated, “you bet on the right horse, and your investment was not lost because what has started three months ago is going to continue having a ripple effect not just at the nuclear but also the family and the community level. You’re going to have individuals who are no longer depending on one source of income or two sources of incomes but would have new ways for them to generate revenues for themselves to achieve their dreams to build their lives, to invest in themselves, and to do anything else that they can dream of or have in mind.”

Other instrumental partners in this initiative, were IsraAID and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and representatives from both organizations, urged graduates to continue playing their part to develop the gig economy.

A few of the graduates are shown below: