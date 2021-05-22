6 year old shot to death in California during road rage incident

A 6-year-old boy died Friday after being shot on a Southern California highway in a suspected road rage incident, according to an ABC report.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m., while the child’s mother was driving her son to school along the 55 freeway.

The boy was sitting in a booster seat in the right rear passenger seat when he was shot during “some type of road rage incident,” California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera said during a press briefing. The officer was unable to say how many shots were fired. He also stated that the mother was not hurt.

This is not the only recent case of a child being shot in a road rage incident. A 1 year-old was also shot in the head in the city of Chicago back in April. According to a police statement, the toddler was immediately placed in medical care with the help of a “good samaritan” and eventually transferred to Lurie Children’s hospital where he remained in critical condition.

