6 year old shot to death in California during road rage incident

A 6-year-old boy died Friday after being shot on a Southern California highway in a suspected road rage incident, according to an ABC report.
The incident occurred around 8 a.m., while the child’s mother was driving her son to school along the 55 freeway.
The boy was sitting in a booster seat in the right rear passenger seat when he was shot during “some type of road rage incident,” California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera said during a press briefing. The officer was unable to say how many shots were fired. He also stated that the mother was not hurt.
This is not the only recent case of a child being shot in a road rage incident. A 1 year-old was also shot in the head in the city of Chicago back in April. According to a police statement, the toddler was immediately placed in medical care with the help of a “good samaritan” and eventually transferred to Lurie Children’s hospital where he remained in critical condition.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
Hello and good evening my people. It’s said but the child is only important to his family. Americans love guns and the Politians will only do something if their families are victims. It’s sad but true.
Correction: it’s Sad.
” The world has descended into a cesspool of anger, hatred, insensitivity and wickedness”
This is coming from a person that is spending 99.9% of his life on this forum along with his friends spitting out nasty rumours and lies about the Prime minister Dr Skerrit, now pretending to be a goody goody, Boy look HYPOCRITE That guy is in no doubt a” Preacher Man” that holds his bible upside down!!!
Man, you really showing your backwardness. Because Ibo have a gift for crafting beautiful and sensible language when you have to sweat over crap. Don’t be envious bro. You can not turn a donkey into a race horse.
DNO, this is truly a SENSELESS murder which happened outside Dominica. I’m imploring you to bring your readership up to date with the status of the SENSELESS MURDER of a Dominican, Sherwin Prosper, in police custody.
Help the family of the deceased and the Dominican people to keep this unjust incident on the front pages until justice is done. Stand out from the rest of the local news media by standing tall for fairness and uprightness.
If this most egregious and unspeakable criminal act does not compel us as a nation to put all our political, religious and all our other differences aside and shout and demonstrate in unison for justice then what else will?
What is happening in Dominica under Skerrit’s reign is that LIES have become TRUTH and WICKEDNESS has become RIGHTEOSNESS. This has to stop. No other Dominican should suffer the same fate as Sherwin Prosper. Enough is enough.
ADMIN: You mean Kerwin Prosper. We are still following this case. The last report we can confirm is that the lawyers of the three accused had sought judicial review in the matter.
Thank you for that update but I still think that any information about this most upsetting and unfortunate fatal incident must be brought to the fore. We (collectively as a nation) have to keep this issue on the front burner. This is too important of an issue (police brutality/atrocities) to allow it to fade into oblivion. Dominicans tend to easily forget. It’s as though they have selective amnesia. Kerwin Prosper must be the last Dominican to die in police custody.
Here in the U$A, people are infatuated with guns. And racism. The country is drifting toward fascism.
The world has descended into a cesspool of anger, hatred, insensitivity and wickedness .
The major problem with this world is humans now love things instead of loving people. The life of a human being is not considered to be sacred anymore. Really sad indeed!