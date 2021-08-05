767 Bike Life responds to Blackmoore’s call for arrest

A call issued by the Minister of National Security for the arrest of those responsible for a bike tour that was staged on July 25, 2021, which health officials say resulted in a surge of Covid-19 cases has prompted a reaction from a group behind the event.
Over the last few days, Dominica has recorded multiple Covid-19 cases, the last updated figure being 45 active cases. Subsequently, Dominica’s Cabinet has approved and implemented stringent measures which include a curfew, for the next seven days in hopes of combatting the rise in cases.
Since the announcement of the outbreak, many have expressed their disappointment, including Minister of National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, who has said that permission was not granted to the organisers and as such, charges should be laid against them.
“Laws have to be enforced; they should not be on the books for good looks especially when it comes to COVID-19. Those events we are hearing about, from what I’ve gathered, no permission was granted and these persons have to be charged,” the minister said. “Having said that, because they did not receive permission those events should have been stopped by the police. But we are going forward with the charges.”
Blackmoore is of the view that the full force of the law should be enforced as such actions place the lives of all citizens of Dominica at risk.
“There have to be consequences when people err especially on those critical issues concerning people’s lives and safety,” he insisted.
However, in a statement released by 767 Bike Life, the Management of the group said details of the matter should be considered before blame is laid.
“In response to the statement made by the National Security Minister Rayburn Blackmoore who has petitioned for our arrest, while we understand the severity of the situation and understand the people’s desire for laying blame and “setting an example”, we do ask that the details of the matter be considered before loose statements and rash decisions are made,” the statement said.
According to the group, their activity dubbed “Riding No Hiding Tour” on July 25, consisted of bikers riding and making various stops across the island.
They vowed that moving forward, permission will be sought with the necessary authorities to “get a clear understanding of what is required of us regarding any event we may host.”
767 Bike Life further encouraged patrons of the event who believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 to follow the recommendations and protocols set by the Ministry of Health.
“We are thankful to our supporters for the continued support and we hope that everyone remains safe during this time.”
Dominica News Online (DNO) has since reached out to the management of The Lot, the venue of an event which followed the bike tour but they have refused to comment on the matter.
Blackmoor add some blame on the first tourist ship of the season that you that clown, Roosevelt; and the rest of his circus celebrated!
And the fact that you all continue to boast how well you all has done against the virus!
I am not happy it is likely the virus may overwhelm the country, because I do have lots of relatives residing on the island; but, this is what happens when people become boastful and complacent.
Ours is a resilient and invincible county the only one on the planet, so you don’t even have to vaccinate; McIntyre has the cure; he does not even have to worry about changing his protocols anymore!
Bike tour may not have cause the surge; this thing being festering while you people lied to the nation; talking fart about who well government done against the virus!
You are dealing with the Delta Variant boy, stop talking fart; and ensure the entire nation gets vaccinated, that’s the only hope!
Well Blackmore if laws have to be enforced and they should not be on the books for good looks I have a few questions to ask you in your capacity as minister of national security and matters pertaining to the laws on the books. The police are under your jurisdiction and the acting chief has failed to properly manage his department to have police interface with the bikers why didn’t you accept any responsibility since you are ultimately the only in charge and apologize to the nation? Why wasn’t the matter of illegal guns on the port compound which disappeared allowed to happen and we haven’t heard of anyone being charged? The matter of “baby Sarah” and the beating of her pregnant mother, we haven’t heard of anyone being charged? Skerritt returning from Venezuela and not quarantining following his return before going to attend a funeral, a definite breaking of the law, was there any charges? Hot air from an incompetent minister or answer the questions, please.
Blackcat, you would be well advised to treat careful. Has anybody from DBS been arrested or how about Skerrit for not going into quarantine after his Venezuela trip? All you be very careful, the glass is close to over flowing.
Look at all those papers behind you. Get a file cabinet and a computer.
Well if Dominica was a real country where laws on the books were not there for style, no doubt Blackmore and Skerrit for sure would have been arrested and jailed. Even Reggie agrees with me. In fact if Reggie was National Security Minister, based on statements he made Blackmore would already be serving time
No permission, are you kidding me that the people didn’t know permission is needed like all the cricket games going on? They ALL had to seek permission and were ALL knew that. So, somebody has to be taken in. .. end of story!
It seems the law is for one set. What about the promenade that always swinging?? De law not for there too?Apart from the imported cases reported upon entry to DCA, I strongly believe Dca had COVID way before bike tour and De Lot.
Can some please tell Blackmore its time to go baldhead instead of having his hairline in his mee-tan-tete. The man hairline almost behid his head but he still there playing young boy. He believes the bee-bobs he had 35 years ago will suddenly come back? . He making Denise hairline look perfect after all
No sense. Grow up
It’s easy to lay down blame,yet each Dominican it is your responsibility to prevent such problems. At this moment one should stop pointing fingers at each other lets just follow the protocol moving forward.Our health is our responsibility and our country is ours to build.
Blackmore most of the bikes out there were and are still financed by you to your so called militias. You remember your first lady who spoke mightily about her militias. Those are the bikers. Who sponsored the tour? Get to the sponsors first and you’ll get to know who should be arrested. A lot of your deeds and those you are affiliated with will backfire some day and that day is closing in (slowly but surely). Who to blame? Blackmore and Co. Who should be arrested? Blackmore and Co. Bring back the parrots and bring back the $2 billion.
“Laws have to be enforced; they should not be on the books for good looks especially when it comes to COVID-19”
Mr Blackmore, to me you are making a monkery of the laws of Dominica.
Sir, let’s go back to Mehul Choksi. The Court charged him for entering Dominica illegally but In response Choksi made it very clear that he was kidnapped, beaten and brought to Dominica against his will. Mr Blackmore, can you from a clear conscience look God in his eyes and say Choksi came here illegally? Say Choksi was kidnapped, do you know anyone that played a role in his kidnap? If he entered illegally, did he fly, swim or jumped to Dominica? Why was those that brought him here we’re not charged? Mr. Blackmore do you also realize that Choksi came here during COVID-19 and as such put many of us at risk since he didn’t present a negative covid 19 test from Antigua, whether he entered illegally or, was kidnapped as he alleged?
Mr. Blackmore remember God NEVER sleeps and will bring dark things…
But Blackmore Four more is off man? Well is he using this platform to send a message to the opposition and other civil groups that organize to meet or protest without a permit? Is Blackmore Four more, trying to say that should the opposition or any civil groups call for a protest or a meeting and people from that meeting happen to test positive for COVID-19, the organizers will be arrested? Boy look Dabar
I wonder if Mellisa, pampadam, McInliar and others attend that event?
Arrest them for what? You all doesn’t think before coming on media to talk rubbish!! Take what happen in St.Vincent to consideration before starting riots with people that put Alu in power!! FOR election Alu tell people come backdoor or front-door, back door is part of our culture your PM say!!! PM your ministers causing your supporters to turn against the whole party!! I’m not supporting that back door bs either!!
Stop your foolishness all you people don’t like to a ide by the law .Dominica isxa lawless place people do what they want and get away with it.
No permission was granted why the Police did not stop the activity? They are to blame also
We also have noise abatement act and very loud music all hours of night i homes and vehicles driving by.
Mr Blackmore you need to tell the police do thie job
“we do ask that the details of the matter be considered before loose statements and rash decisions are made, the statement said.” But you did not give an explanation or justification my brother; tell the people, because it was reckless and lawless.
Look a the title of the tour: “Riding No Hiding”
‘They vowed that moving forward, permission will be sought with the necessary authorities to’ ” get a clear understanding of what is required of us regarding any event we may host.” You knew what you were doing, and you took the risk.
But now the question is how could the Dominica Police Force allow a bike tour around the country with not a single officer stopping anyone or asking for a permit, but BayKay in Portsmouth market on Saturday mornings harassing people who are just trying to get a little food to take home to their children.
Did the government endorse that type of behavior and now More Black (heart) is trying to shift blame. Boy, Choksi still hunting dem man we.
Let this be a teachable moment. Everyone should try to avoid becoming a super spreader of the CORONAVIRUS by acting responsibly.
Why is it that Minister Blackmoore is so overly aggressive and adamant about arresting these Bikers? DBS management broke the protocols without as much as an admonition from this crook. Others purportedly aligned with the disgraced and iniquitous regime have done worse with impunity.
Monkey wee monkey do. When an administration and its chief henchman are corrupt law and order goes abetting. Let justice be blind. According to the Jamaicans “No justice nar run in Dominica”.
These are the so-called intelligent people of Dominica, like Ibo France, %, Veterre. You guys are just howlings and want to turn Dominica into an anarchy. It will not happen. St Vincent has set no precedent if that is what you think. You act, we will react. Simple as that. All you all want to do is to take the law into your hands. It will not happen. Everybody has a right to abide by the law of the land. Why don’t you go to North Korea and try that with Kim Jung UN. He is waiting on you, as hungry as a lion.
Blackmore need to shut his face before he put his foot in his mouth. The Gunslinging parlrep for him to send the goons to arrest. I can assure you it will be like the wild wild west up in Bellevue. Yeah, already he thinks the said gunslinger blocking him from being deputy leader . They know people with Kalinago blood in their veins doh play so they fraid him like hell . Yeah, there are even photos of him at the Mall to prove the case so go ahead and arrest him if you or Corbette man. Let me watch still papa because I know mister wil day-mou-tay a police
You all are irresponsible and I don’t care for your explanations and excuses. For months I have been looking at what is going on back home and and shaking my head in disbelief. You all are taking this thing for a joke. I know two guys whom I use to hang out with in NY who are dead. I just don’t know what’s going on with us in Dominica.
Last night a briefing is goin on about a serious situation and a nincompoop is joking about the doctor’s hair. Then grown people are reposting it; describing him as funny. Waw. We have fallen so far, I don’t even recognize my people anymore. Mr. Blackmore have them charged and all the others who are doing this crap.
How you know they responsible ? Where’s your proof? You too capor. Repent
well more than one ministers would be charged…. because all hell broke loose when the promenade started having action..and big action to where ages of all persons could be seen.. not because we didnt get any cases on paper it means there could not have been… there were no action be minister fete started organizing.. so dont blame the bikers or anyone organizing now… is not one set to do.. the law should be for all.. cause gunslinger also had his fetes also among other organized sporting events…
When will we the people of Dominica stand up and say enough is enough and demand the resignation of these rogues and vagabonds posing as ministers of government.
Look what happened in St. Vincent, people showed them who is boss, look in St. Lucia, people showed them who is boss, look at Haiti, the people showed them who is boss… Only in DA people lay down and take their blows on an ongoing basis. They even allow that lot to steal from them.
As a former law enforcement and military(USA)person I fully understand the bikers.Although the British law say IGNORANCE of the law is NO EXCUSE,the police should have approach the bikers and draw their attention to the law.Let us hope NEXT time things are organized better for the benefit of all.WE LOVE OUR SEWO.We are now paying the price,but with understanding WE WILL GET THROUGH as we always do.
Lin Clown you were a policeman????? OMG- you kidding- Holly cow…… I rest my case!!!!!!!!! All I can tell Dominican mamas and papas if their children want be police officers please give them an education so that they will not be as “””””””smart”””””as you!!!!!
@Lin clown, how the hell did you get to become a law enforcement person? The type of rubbish for present in your posts has me wondering about that question and also what level of service were you able to provide for taxpayers money? The US doesn’t care much about educational background since they only want men to turn them into trained killers. You espouse a total disregard for laws when you claim to support your boy Skerritt’s arrogance and rougeishness. Even on the Choksi matter you advocated for denying the man his human rights. What kind of policeman were you and how the hell did you get to become a law enforcement person? The mongoose gangs don’t need any training but civilian law enforcement persons have to pass entrance exams and undertake hours of training. Your recruiters failed us all.
Not only a law enforcer he is but also one of Trumps red necks. At least the fool shows consistency. Absolutely typical.
@Lin clown.
You were a law enforcement officer???😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄
Quick!!!Quack!!!
Man you lie!!!
So there was no entry requirement? I ask becsuse i know you can’t pass neither a written, nor an oral test.
While on that , Blackmore also needs to investigate a bigger event which took place in the Mall at Bellevue Chopin, and one area of the village seem to be another hot spot for Covid 19.
Blackmore do you know who the main organiser was???? I am confident that the name has already been echoed in your red ears.
Will you also touch that person, or will we again see selective application of the law???
WILL YOU ARREST HIM TOO Blackmore, or will he walk free!
I wait to see!!
Good morning to you and yours %, hope you are all doing well this morning. Regarding the bigger event which took place at the mall at Bellevue Chopin, maybe the organizer or sponsor of that event did apply for and was granted the required permit to host or put on said event, hence the reason Mr. Blackmore is not publicly calling for the arrest of the person or persons who sponsored or hosted that event. Or maybe the responsible person or persons have already been arrested and charged accordingly. I do not know if that is the case, or if we have the right to ask if that is the case, but I would most certainly like to know what is the case regarding that event. However I get the feeling we will never know about that. Partisan policing maybe? Collective security for surety?
Yeah man, who organised that biker event. Is it someone that has the ear of the P.M. or perhaps his delectable wife. Seems some people have a free hand but common citizen must bite their tongue and watch their backside. That event well organised and planned so many rude boys with bling taking part. So few protective helmets I see there. Police can not do anything to them it seems, not even check if they insured, they are untouchables Blackmoore?