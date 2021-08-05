767 Bike Life responds to Blackmoore’s call for arrest

A call issued by the Minister of National Security for the arrest of those responsible for a bike tour that was staged on July 25, 2021, which health officials say resulted in a surge of Covid-19 cases has prompted a reaction from a group behind the event.

Over the last few days, Dominica has recorded multiple Covid-19 cases, the last updated figure being 45 active cases. Subsequently, Dominica’s Cabinet has approved and implemented stringent measures which include a curfew, for the next seven days in hopes of combatting the rise in cases.

Since the announcement of the outbreak, many have expressed their disappointment, including Minister of National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, who has said that permission was not granted to the organisers and as such, charges should be laid against them.

“Laws have to be enforced; they should not be on the books for good looks especially when it comes to COVID-19. Those events we are hearing about, from what I’ve gathered, no permission was granted and these persons have to be charged,” the minister said. “Having said that, because they did not receive permission those events should have been stopped by the police. But we are going forward with the charges.”

Blackmoore is of the view that the full force of the law should be enforced as such actions place the lives of all citizens of Dominica at risk.

“There have to be consequences when people err especially on those critical issues concerning people’s lives and safety,” he insisted.

However, in a statement released by 767 Bike Life, the Management of the group said details of the matter should be considered before blame is laid.

“In response to the statement made by the National Security Minister Rayburn Blackmoore who has petitioned for our arrest, while we understand the severity of the situation and understand the people’s desire for laying blame and “setting an example”, we do ask that the details of the matter be considered before loose statements and rash decisions are made,” the statement said.

According to the group, their activity dubbed “Riding No Hiding Tour” on July 25, consisted of bikers riding and making various stops across the island.

They vowed that moving forward, permission will be sought with the necessary authorities to “get a clear understanding of what is required of us regarding any event we may host.”

767 Bike Life further encouraged patrons of the event who believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 to follow the recommendations and protocols set by the Ministry of Health.

“We are thankful to our supporters for the continued support and we hope that everyone remains safe during this time.”

Dominica News Online (DNO) has since reached out to the management of The Lot, the venue of an event which followed the bike tour but they have refused to comment on the matter.