A 2nd Letter & Response to Former Attorney General, Mr. Bernard Wiltshire

Dear Mr. Wiltshire,
I read your letter of November 6th which completely failed to address your egregious statement on Q95: “He [Prime Minister Skerrit] is making his friends rich. He gave I think Mr. Nassief, which one, for Fort Young, something like 21 million dollars I understand. To do what? To destroy our national monument and put a whole silo of… concrete silo in the middle of Fort Young. To make money for whom? For the Nassiefs. You understand?” I would have thought that as a former attorney general and practicing attorney at law you would have appreciated the specific allegations and the gravity of the same and not deflected and pivoted to more intellectual ramblings. Unless an admission of error along with an unqualified apology is forthcoming it is a matter that will be left to the courts to deal with as it is false, malicious and libelous.
Regarding your assumptions and opinions of our renovation and expansion of Fort Young, it is very telling that you have declined my offer of a feet-on-the-ground tour to see with your own eyes what we have done to preserve Fort Young’s historic fabric. You prefer instead to engage in the trending pastime of speculating from a distance.
On the matter of your questions “in the interest of transparency”, the document with all of the answers is sitting in my outbox waiting to be sent to you through the media. All that is required for me to press “send” is a bit of courage on your part to admit you were wrong, to apologize and to deliver the same transparency and truth that you are asking of me.
You will learn over time Mr. Wiltshire, that there is nothing in my personal or professional life that cannot face public scrutiny. I am certainly not perfect, and some things may need a bit of explaining, but I have nothing to hide. Do you?
Regarding the apology, it is my last request.
Gregor Nassief
34 Comments
DNO commentary, oh lawd. one man (Wiltshire) says publicly that another man (Nassief) that received $21 million dollars from the government for Fort Young so Nassief and his family could get rich. Nassief says Fort Young Hotel has not received $1 from Government, and asks for an apology. Wiltshire refuses to apologize. Nassief has now asked Wiltshire for an apology twice. Enough of this nonsense, just sue the man. If he does not have the courage to admit he was wrong, sue him, and lets read about that instead.
So much more to deal with. Our passports are being sold for $50000.00 to crooks and criminals. Funds for the airport project seems to be disappearing and now at a little less than $300 balance. But we are seating and waiting for favors. Sad state.
It seem that in our judicial environment a particular group of people will always be victorious in court because they are the status quo…. Not because someone is not found guilty in a court of law doesn’t mean that they are not guilty of a crime.
Mr nassief did you ever received CBI funds, passports or both from the government of dominica to further your business developement..
That’s the fundamental question.
BIGBOXOFCORNFLAKES,you are 100% correct.Read Go to hell comment,the JACKA does not know the PASSPORT is the property of the GOVERNMENT of Dominica.Nassief should also sue the MEDIA W but also q95
Why is DNO the conduit for Wiltshire and Nassief to exchange their grievances?
I for one have no interest in that exchange.
It beggars belief that such nuances are the only thing that forces a public outcry from our entrepreneurs and intellectual minds of Dominica. Why, for God’s damn sake, that such a public outcry can’t be exerted elsewhere to help change the destructive forces of evil that’s killing our beloved Dominica slowly?
The “God’s damn sake” of your mind is greater than the evil which you claim is killing “our beloved Dominica” and the minds like yours is the evil against Dominica. When you “blaspheme” God you will never anything that is better than evil. I give thanks to God that it is all about you and yours–not our “beloved Dominica” and the majority of her people.
I will tell you this, the best forum to expose political operatives with their lies and misinformation is to bring it to the public. The destructive forces of evil you claim killing our beloved Dominica has many components, one of them is spreading lies and misinformation and there is a Constituent who love to feed on those lies and misinformation 24/7. The reason why you are writing such comment is a lack of empathy, your disregard for other peoples feelings. What if someone made false statements about you in the public, is it not your right to address the person and confront him, well yes, you could go to Court, but also, what about writing an open letter showing the statements made are false, is something wrong about that approach.
“You prefer instead to engage in the trending pastime of speculating from a distance.”
“You will learn over time Mr. Wiltshire, that there is nothing in my personal or professional life that cannot face public scrutiny. I am certainly not perfect, and some things may need a bit of explaining, but I have nothing to hide. Do you?”
Gregor I love those comments as I quoted above. Can I use?
We as persons should understand that we cannot hide anything from God who knows and sees all things.
We as people always castigate others with the things we would do ourselves but let me assure there are many people who fear God and we must stop defaming other characters especially when we have no concrete proof but just rambling what others say.
We hurt so many people with our talk that most times are not true but just repeating what some other person say without investigation. The person who started the story – what is the relationship with the person who is being spoken about.
And that is how you silence a lamb! Mr. Nassief has NOTHInG to answer to. To the contrary, Mr. Wiltshire does. He made the accusations and further casted aspersions on Mr. Nassief’s character. This isn’t a matter of what you would like to hear, it is a serious matter of putting up or shutting up. Either Mr. Wiltshire apologizes or provides the proof for his now festering “pudding”.
Interesting debate. I love the second letter of both men. Have always enjoyed a good Dominican back and forth. Loved listening to Mike Douglas, speaking in the house, back in the day.
Hate the lawsuits though. It stifles free speech. I am persuaded that Mr. Wilshire intended no egregious malice. So drop the legal stuff, Mr. Nassief. Your point is well made and well taken. Respect and dignity is preserved.
Let him pay for his loose tongue. How can you accuse a man with no proof? Too often we in Dominica say whatever we feel like about people just because of “freedom of speech”. What about the person’s good name and reputation? the bible talks about others destroying their brothers and sisters with cowardly slander. Enough is enough!! i agree with Nassief – take him to court and make him pay for his loose tongue. Matt is probably laughing at you now Wiltshire. You all keep making his show popular by talking crap with no evidence to back it up.
According to PM Roosevelt Skerrit, tell Me to ” Go to hell”. I am fed up with his nonsense and if is talk he wants to talk tell him to truthfully account to our passport money. Otherwise he needs to shut up and go to hell
But nassief you sound guilty, just tell him you received the millions of dollars. Story finished and it’s true anywhere.
On the 6th of November I wrote: Very well done, Mr. Wiltshire. The question now remains, will you get a straight forward answer to your questions 1-5 and how long will it take to get an answer. Quite a while I suspect since these answers no doubt will have to be approved by Skerrit first!
Well, Nassief was fairly quick in responding but unfortunately the response was full of rethoric and general wishy washy which is actually a trademark of the Skerrit government. As far as Nassief answering any of Mr. Wiltshire’s legitimate questions (1-5) is concerned, I was right on the money. Absolute silence from the Nassief quarters. One wonders why? Did Mr. Wiltshire hit a nerve…
Your legal advice on the issues of concern here seemingly came from the Chief Justice of More Daniel who dispenses opinion based on his opinion. And you have just fallen in that trap. Ask him when he is approached for an opinion, he must first seek and accept a proper legal opinion.
DNO this is my unsolicited opinion. Publishing this back and forth with Mr. Wiltshire and Mr. Nassief does very little or no public good.
Wouldn’t it serve the public better if you (DNO) focus on issues that are negatively or positively affecting the country? There are so many things that are negatively impacting the quality of life of the majority of resident Dominicans.
Lack of transparency in government has led to ubiquitous corruption. What is being done to curb the high and growing unemployment and underemployment situation in Dominica at present? Why doesn’t Mr. Skerrit hold genuine press conferences to answer burning questions on the present and future affairs of country?
There are so many questions but those would suffice for now.
ADMIN: We enjoy giving people the opportunity to exercise their right to free expression (as outlined in our constitution).
Sometimes, this is how people choose exercise that right.
Why this is of no public good. There is only one reason why you would say such thing, you cannot stomach it, the truth, and your ability not to stomach it does not make the truth disappear. These Political operatives and like need to be challenged when they spew lies and misinformation to the public. You asked why the PM does not hold a press conference, you seem to look at things with tunnel vision. It is a couple of days now, your distinguished leader Linton allegedly raised $30, 000 from a radio marathon, is not ethical for him to give a “genuine” press conference, not behind the mike at Q95 to explain what he intends to do with the money raised. Why do you think that you are the one who decides what Dominicans should know, is it because it suits your political agenda.
I tell you that Gregor is no fool. He can recognize balderdash when he sees it. All it requires from Dr. Willie is a simple apology, an acceptance of the invitation to tour the new Fort Young and a non-condescending attitude that will recognizes each others rights to participate in a healthy debate even where each other agree to disagree. That simple act of humility will serve to avoid unnecessary mental and emotional stress, save money and create an atmosphere of lowering the temperature in the society. So Dr. Willie. You slandered the gentleman and his company shareholders. You know its true. Accept responsibility and move on. No amount of social development philosophy will do. Wrong is wrong. Show Linton that you can be better than him.
Nassief you claim to have bought the property which is adjacent to the library, which boundaries with the sea, and not the library(https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/homepage-carousel/fort-young-hotel-dive-resort-responds-to-joshua-francis-remarks-concerning-the-public-library/). this property is the public beach (beach” means that area of the coastal zone from the seaward line of the foreshore running inland to the vegetation line or other natural barrier whichever is closer to the foreshore; and a beach may consist of sand, stones, gravel, coral fragments or boulders) which under the constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica is not to be sold, so how did you come to purchasing this strip of land which is the public beach? CURRPTION!!! i would not be surprised if you have not bought the public library. No one can trust or believe anything that comes from you and this organisation.
Ask him about the cottages he is building..blocking the entrance of the beach saying government gave him permission to build and he is not obligated to allow anyone access on his private property where theres been a beach entrance over 30 years plus.
you are referring to is a strip of land along the coast called the “queens three chains”…. if what you are saying is true, every beach front property from fort young to Scottshead, including anchorage and castle comfort, etc., etc., are all illegal…. check your facts my friend…. all of that private property was legally acquired…..
Bernard isn’t wrong. You haven’t answered the questions… without doing so you have no credibility…