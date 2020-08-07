A Confucius classroom for the Dominica State College – learn Chinese and more

The Dominica State College and the Confucius Institute of China, a Non-Governmental Educational Institute, entered into a partnership agreement in 2019 to establish a Confucius Classroom at the Dominica State College. Confucius Classrooms are global non-profit institutions which are supported by a Chinese foundation and Chinese universities. At a ceremony at the Chinese Embassy on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the president of the college signed a contract with Hunan Construction Engineering Group for USD 150,000.00 to reconstruct a building on campus to house the Confucius Classroom.

The objective of the partnership is to offer an academic environment where Dominicans will learn about Chinese culture, their language, culinary arts, Martial Arts, and more, and also provide opportunities for the Chinese to learn about Dominica’s culture, culinary arts, and history.

The Confucius Classroom can undoubtedly help in enhancing the understanding and friendship between the people of China and Dominica, through education. Some of the activities of the DSC Confucius classroom will include:

Teaching the Chinese language and the sponsoring of cultural events and contest

Training of locals to teach Chinese

Organizing summer and winter camps to China for local teachers and students to teach English

DSC President, Dr. Donald Peters, who signed the agreement on behalf of the college, felt that the Confucius Classroom would certainly enhance learning opportunities for Dominicans.

“This partnership with the Confucius Institute will once again put Dominica State College at the forefront of the movement to internationalize colleges. In higher education today, universities are working to bring global diversity to their campuses so that students can learn to understand and work with different cultures. The future of our world requires that this new generation learn more about global peace than a global war, and the first step in that paradigm is to learn about each other. I am pleased that we are going to have a Confucius Classroom in Dominica.”