A Confucius classroom for the Dominica State College – learn Chinese and more

The Dominica State College and the Confucius Institute of China, a Non-Governmental Educational Institute, entered into a partnership agreement in 2019 to establish a Confucius Classroom at the Dominica State College. Confucius Classrooms are global non-profit institutions which are supported by a Chinese foundation and Chinese universities. At a ceremony at the Chinese Embassy on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the president of the college signed a contract with Hunan Construction Engineering Group for USD 150,000.00 to reconstruct a building on campus to house the Confucius Classroom.
The objective of the partnership is to offer an academic environment where Dominicans will learn about Chinese culture, their language, culinary arts, Martial Arts, and more, and also provide opportunities for the Chinese to learn about Dominica’s culture, culinary arts, and history.
The Confucius Classroom can undoubtedly help in enhancing the understanding and friendship between the people of China and Dominica, through education. Some of the activities of the DSC Confucius classroom will include:
- Teaching the Chinese language and the sponsoring of cultural events and contest
- Training of locals to teach Chinese
- Organizing summer and winter camps to China for local teachers and students to teach English
DSC President, Dr. Donald Peters, who signed the agreement on behalf of the college, felt that the Confucius Classroom would certainly enhance learning opportunities for Dominicans.
“This partnership with the Confucius Institute will once again put Dominica State College at the forefront of the movement to internationalize colleges. In higher education today, universities are working to bring global diversity to their campuses so that students can learn to understand and work with different cultures. The future of our world requires that this new generation learn more about global peace than a global war, and the first step in that paradigm is to learn about each other. I am pleased that we are going to have a Confucius Classroom in Dominica.”
When some things sound to be so true well it is not true. China can easily build a college to teach their language to those who wish to. China get involved with state college because they want to learn to speak English.
It might bring some worldly culture to our people. Chinese culture and language is interesting. Although we know what comes with Chinese assistance, and in retrospect, might be another form of “world domination” through the spread of their influence (just me being a conspiracy theorist), in reality i actually welcome it. We need to learn more, and some good might come out of it. We might be now able to understand what they say when we go to their stores and restaurants and possibly foster good trade relations on a local level simply through better communication.
De ordinary Dominican biting his/her tongue to speak creole on Creole Day.
St. Luciana speak creole like it’s their first tongue.
This is not a move by our ministry of education…I note that it is not a school…. neither the ministry of culture…..interesting indoctrination.
Oh ye like sheep who are lost and gone astray!
One solution might be for no one to sign up for that class. Eventually if no one did I think the class would be dropped. Maybe anyhow.
Dominica is slowly becoming a colony of China, they probably have plans for a military base at Portsmouth, a Navy base. China is not spending millions of dollars in Dominica 15,000 miles from China because they feel generous, they have other motives. Why would a country come half way around the world just to give away money? Their peoples money. Within 10 years the Chinese flag will be flying over the Government buildings in Roseau maybe sooner.
Above is a great article/interview with a Chinese official on its foreign policy and its relationship with the USA.
We should not jump an the Trump band wagon to stigmatize China as the bad guy. China has never been a threat to world peace or to the security of the USA. Has never be a rogue nation.
Not a rogue nation? China’s soldiers brutally attacked Indian soldiers, their absurd maritime claims are a transparent attempt to steal resources from their neighbours, they have openly threatened to invade Taiwan, and they’ve used their economic clout to control countries across South Asia and Africa. You may be unwilling to see the danger that China poses, but that doesn’t mean it’s not real.
Recently, we celebrated the emancipation holiday weekend, however, this article clearly demonstrates how much we remain enslaved. We are accepting moneys to learn about chinese culture and cuisine, when we don’t even know or understand caribbean culture and cuisine or our roots-african culture and cuisine. A wise man once said- “emancipate yourselves from mental slavery, none but ourselves can free our mind”
I like to stick to the basics. This is the price we pay for taking indepence. Freeness is wordiness. A house divided against itself cannot stand. We just getting over Covid-19 and Dominicans determined that Covid -20 should start here. If you are given money for a project and you use it for a different project, I have a share in that new project
You all better learn that Chinese language really well, especially the phase “yes master”
(是的主人 Shì de zhǔrén) since Dominica is well on its way to becoming the next Chinese colony.
Dominicans should also learn to speak French, is French still taught in Dominican high school. People that can speak French and English can communicate with almost anyone in the world both languages are widely spoken, Spanish too. Unless Dominica plans on becoming a Chinese colony why so much effort to learn Chinese, does the Prime Minister have plans for China to take over Dominica? That would be one fast way to get his international airport make Dominica a Provence of China they would have it built in about a year. He needs to get after it ASAP. He has been talking about his international airport over 18 years.
Stop Skerrit to sell the country out to these new age colonialist. All your children and grandchildren will condemn you for selling our island to these brutal communists.
we the people of marigot there is nothing wrong with or language or how we speak
The beginning of the end. China is losing ground in the south China sea so more emphasis is going to be placed on small nations like the Caribbean. It’s time to get smart Dominica and the rest of the Caribbean. As Scrunter once said in his calypso “We done with that because Dominicans get smart, smart, smart. It’s time to wake up and smell the coffee, time to get smart, time to done with that
I support the move to establish an institution within the Dominica State College where Dominicans can learn the Heritage of China, including learning to speak, read, write and comprehend in Chinese.
In this era of Globalization I believe anyone who wants to do business in China or its territories should take advantage of this new opportunity. I hope it will be generally free to persons wishing to participate.
I will certainly be calling the College to find out how i can benefit from this wonderful new opportunity.
There is no such thing in China as an independent institution or foundation.
All things are political and dictated to by the party?Even the multi billionaire know what line they. Dare not cross.
Who will finance this project? Of $150,000 US.
On what authority has Dr.Peters to sign such a contract?
Dominica has been sold to China make no mistake on that.
open your eyes dominicans thats the same thing they are doing in africa,soon they will prepare housing after classes thats where the student will be housed and feed.they are trying to change our people.they are not helping us, its a brain wash class. do not take part in this things.they want to condition us. i am very sorry for my people.you will be come a lame for the sloter. bad,bad, very bad.dominica news on line do not remove that posting it very inportant.
The day is coming when the Black Dominican will be a second class citizen in his own land! This is what we fought for and gained independence for? Black Dominicans will one day be ruled by foreigners in their own land! And for what? Our love of other people money and material things!
The Europeans put our original African language in the garbage bin and commanded us to learn theirs instead. It was meant to have us understand how to carry out the labor meted to our ancestors. Even our names were changed by the white man. We are, Kevin, Elizabeth, Christopher, Jackson, Murray, Catherine, Lloyd and the list of European names are endless.
We do not know our names because they are lost. Do you know any European/white people with African names? Dominicans, especially those who call themselves Mini-Stars of government are playing with fire. They need to read and understand ancient civilizations and how they became powerful. China is taking Dominica one stone at a time. And they are doing so because crooks are being paid with large sums of money, while at the same time, making the citizens believe that China is interested in their welfare.
Stand up my people! Take to the streets and let those criminals know that Dominica isn’t for sale.
How is that going to help in nation building and giving the young folks the tangible skills to be independent. Where is the lesson of good civics and democracy and the constitution of Dominica. Why are we building a special wing to teach Confucius when our constitution is not part of the curriculum? It seems the only intentions is change the mindset and culture in Dominica. It is okay is students are thought confucius along with other international philosophies and ways of life and politics so they can have opinions of there own and the independent thinking that is needed to build a progressive nation. Are we now trying to create a culture of subservience? One where people are to insecure in their own skin they cannot take criticism? The piper has started collecting and i am afraid that Dominica has allowed one man to sell and destroy its conscience and identify for his own glorification. Someone testing the limits of that pressure cooker.
A man in parliament proclaimed he is jesus chosen son yet using a non christian nation to manipulate the people. Our bishop and pastors sell their souls. Even some former government ministers who had their daughters treated as materials for sexual fantasies are today on social media promoting this destruction of our land. Selling their morality and values for favors. The level of deception is at the summit of mount diabolical. Roosevelt skerritt has no love for Dominica and Dominicans and i do not think he loves himself. The psychopathic addiction to greed and power is manifested in his lies and actions. Its time folks realize is not the as./ donkey that carried jesus/Dominica that was important but the load. DNO bible use the word and so did peter St. Jean
Do these guys really know what they are getting into? China is no longer a sleeping GIANT.
Research revealed:
“China’s Confucius Institutes—once a powerful tool of soft power—are rebranding in the wake of widespread backlash. China launched the institutes in 2004 as partnerships with colleges and universities, which would host Chinese government-selected teachers who taught Chinese government-funded courses. Now, with more than 40 colleges and universities in the United States having closed their Confucius Institutes amidst warnings from the FBI, the State Department, and members of Congress, China is adapting its tactics, with major implications for how the United States should respond.”
Dominicans, you too can do your homework. As you know, nothing is given without something in the background to be received.
WHEN Skerritt is gone, Dominica will still be there. Lets hope the tilt will not be too much for the future generations.
So we never see it fit to have a wing dedicated to Dominican Culture, our Christian values, our rich Creol language or even our history, at our own state college but now we have to force china’s culture and Chinese philosophy down our children’s throats? If you have the time, please look up how china is slowly destroying the languages and cultural influence of so many small African countries, there are videos all over the net of children being indoctrinated in schools to no longer view themselves as proud Africans but made to chant “I am Chinese, china is the greater country”. You may say that “OUR Dominican CHILDREN WILL NEVER DO THIs” but let us not forget that even Jesus was betrayed for silver…and not a lot of silver at that.
More Chinese ‘soft power’ at work here. Similar Confucius Institutes have been opened at the UWI campus sites in Barbados, Trinidad & Jamaica. One has also been opened in Antigua.
Amazing how the Chinese exploit the openness of other countries to push their ideologies on others all the while maintaining tight restrictions on foreign entities coming into & operating in China.
Would the Chinese authorities permit Christian Institutes of Theology to be established in Chinese colleges & universities?
Confucianism is an attempt to distort and replace the fundamental teachings of Jesus Christ. Parents, college students, society at large, BEWARE!!!! The truth is hidden in plain sight.
Confucius Confusion. Steeeuuuuuuuuuupppppppsssssssssssss!!!!!!!!!
Normally I would think it’s a great idea to learn another language but, I don’t know about the motive behind this one, I think Dominicans needs to learn and preserve the creole language more than anything. I grew up understand the language I have been away from it for more than 30 years, I don’t hear it often but I still understand it when I do hear it yet there are people born and raise in Dominica who not only can’t speak the language but don’t understand it. And I am not talking Marigot and Wesley villages who has their own particular language that needs preserving as well.
You rather Dominicans be unable to understand the language of one of their biggest trading partners ?
Trade and business and even education wise it makes sense.
Creole is a cultural need. It is not an either or. Ppl can learn both.
Dominicans need to stop making conspiracies.
Hmmmmmmmmmm! Slowly but surely this is another step in the Chinification of the land. Zort-Paka-tan?
People, people, people listen, read and follow global affairs to see how the Chinese comes bearing gifts of salt wrapped in golden present paper. Just remember that a centipede (centarpeee) wrapped in gold paper is still a centarpee and is dangerous at both ends. Think of the children and their future. USA, EU, Australia, India and other major powers are pushing back on the Chinese but we there like moo – moos while the cabal and their goons sell Dca for their own gains.
That is why I put my trust in Blessings, Seth, Pyro, Buju, Matt, Lennox, Lofty and the other militant patriots in places like Bawi and Marigot to free this land…
While I understand your concern as it relates (USA, EU, Australia India) I have one question.
Apart from Japan which foreign country owns the most of US debt?
Answer: China
China has steadily accumulated U.S. Treasury securities over the last few decades. As of May 2020, China owns $1.08 trillion, or about 4%, of the $25.8 trillion U.S. national debt.
Sure there is a reason for that. However, there is also a reason why the US controlled media is doing a heck of a job to control our mind and narrative about China.
Does what you say change the facts? The US had a treasury and an army.What do we have? You love comparing USA to Dominica only when it suits you?
When the rest of us are left sitting here regretting the Government’s seemingly endless and unchecked policies of allowing China to have so much influence over Dominica’s geopolitics, its culture, and its long term financial debt, PM Skerrit will be long gone with his bag of loot. The rest of the world is putting the brakes on China’s unprincipled stealth, seeing it for what it really is, but not those leaders who value money over nationhood – especially if they can make a good percentage of that cash their own. The Dominican people need to wake up and demand a halt to this runaway train before it’s too late, even if it does mean sacrificing infrastructure projects such as the airport.
Spoken like true American/Trump agents. China is the bad guy. It is ok for South American children to be kept in concentration camps away from their parents at the US border to die with COVID-19 virus.
If Trump has no empathy for innocent children he will have for you. He ordered states to be opened against the advice of doctors and scientist saying that the virus will go away. This man has no love for his own people but he has for you. Open you eyes people to see that the lies and propaganda of Trump USA against China demonstrate that he does not care about his own people, does not care about you. Do not develop a fanatical hatred against China.
Do you know that the COVID-19 virus is killing more black people on percentage, and the USA has the biggest death rate in the whole world because of Trump incompetence and hatred.
Think, how much help has his administration given to Dominica or any part of the world during this global crisis.
His energy is for attack on China.
Here is some interesting stuff….
Five million cases of COVID-19 as of today 8.10.20
162,000 deaths.
5,816 gave up their citizenship so far this year. They Gone.
2072 gave it up last year.
There is more prejudice: racial, gender, religious, financial and political than other parts of the world.
There is more crime also. And the lists goes on.
De USA nice boy and China not nice.