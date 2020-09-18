A flash flood watch is in effect for Dominica until 6pm

Issued at 12: 00 p.m. Friday, September 18th, 2020

The Meteorological Service has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for Dominica

* Until 6p.m. Friday September 18th 2020

* A trough system associated with Hurricane Teddy is currently generating unstable conditions particularly across the central portion of the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica. Satellite and Radar imagery indicates that areas of cloudiness with light to moderate showers and isolated areas of heavy showers and thunderstorm are developing across the area. The forecast, for this afternoon and possibly into tonight, is for shower and thunderstorm activity to affect the island with expected rainfall accumulations up to 1.5 inches and higher amounts in elevated areas. Localized flash flooding is therefore possible in susceptible areas.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE.

People in areas or communities that are prone to flooding, landslide and falling rocks should be vigilant and should take all precautionary measures to protect life and property during the period.