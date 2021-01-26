AbiYah Yisrael embraces the rhythm of calypso: “Anou Palay”  

After an impressive debut at the 2020 Calypso Monarch and Stardom Calypso Tent, recording artist AbiYah Yisrael has released another ear catching calypso.

This is AbiYah’s third calypso song since her release of ‘Promise Land’ and ‘A Message’. Last year AbiYah delivered A Message which touched on areas reflecting her historic and spiritual beliefs. This year AbiYah is taking it home addressing issues that affect us all.

In “Anou Palay” She addresses the music industry calling for legislation and the proper framework to support the functioning of such an industry. She skillfully addresses the death penalty facing Rodman Lewis at the moment in addition to the need for an increase in the population. AbiYah stresses the need for farmers to become more business minded considering a future for medical cannabis cultivation.

The track was produced, mixed and mastered at ChaYah Studios. The bass guitar was done by Jervon “Jah Dan” Henderson.