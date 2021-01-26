AbiYah Yisrael embraces the rhythm of calypso: “Anou Palay”  

PRESS RELEASE - Chayah Studios - Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 at 2:46 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
 

After an impressive debut at the 2020 Calypso Monarch and Stardom Calypso Tent, recording artist AbiYah Yisrael has released another ear catching calypso.

This is AbiYah’s third calypso song since her release of ‘Promise Land’ and ‘A Message’. Last year AbiYah delivered A Message which touched on areas reflecting her historic and spiritual beliefs. This year AbiYah is taking it home addressing issues that affect us all.

In “Anou Palay” She addresses the  music industry calling for legislation and the proper framework to support the functioning of such an industry. She skillfully  addresses the  death penalty facing Rodman Lewis at the moment in addition to the need for an increase in the population. AbiYah stresses the need for farmers to become more business minded considering a future for medical cannabis cultivation.

The track was  produced, mixed and mastered at ChaYah Studios. The bass guitar was done by Jervon “Jah Dan” Henderson.

 

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

2 Comments

  1. Religious
    January 27, 2021

    Look at her name, this woman is well woke, I doubt she is interested in your pagan christ

  2. jj
    January 27, 2021

    girl go back to Christ

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available