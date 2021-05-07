AbiYah Yisrael promotes clean living and healthy eating in new reggae single “Eat Clean Live Clean”

Silently as it’s kept, AbiYah Yisrael arguably is becoming one of the most relevant female artists in the new-generation of rising reggae talents.
She believes that this gland is the seat of the soul through which the creator provides a way to the spiritual realm.
Through eating unclean foods like “pork”, “blood puddings” and “shellfish” in addition to indulging in pagan, religious practices, AbiYah says that “the gland or the eye becomes blocked and the connection we have witnessed in the ancient times between man and his creator diminishes or disappears.
Also a body that is contaminated by unclean food will eventually manifest various mental and physical illnesses.So we need to “Eat clean and Live Clean”
The track was produced by Obadyah at ChaYah Studios and mastered by Dernel “dernz” Green.
Many Dominicans are of the view that Mr. Sherrie has a soft spot for foreigners hut disposes native Dominicans. I can say the same of the majority of Dominicans.
Here we have a great artiste and a greater person in AbiYah Yisrael, a bona fide daughter of the soil. She has produced a superb, relevant and timely composition. Surprise! Surprise! She has been shown beryl little love by nerd own people.
Ironically, we give unreleased support to artistes like Vybz Kartel, Popcorn, Bounty Killa , Spice who promote violence, vulgarity and obscenities.
Hypocrites!
NICE! REALLY NICE! The lyrics and melody are so soothing to the mind and soul.
Dominica has so much talent and so many different forms of culture that it should be considered the cultural MECCA of the Caribbean.
I believe that too many of us dig our grave with our mouth. Many of the non-communicable diseases are mostly caused from what we consume. We have to be carefully selective with our dietary intake. Our regular diets consist of too many starchy and sugary foods, too much red meat.
Our digestive system was not designed to accommodate animal flesh as mutton, beef, oxtail, etcetera. The human digestive system has to work overtime to digest and absorb these into the blood stream.
Great song AbiYah! Your song is like spiritual food.