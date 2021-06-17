AbiYah Yisrael releases new single ‘Great and Mighty’

Recording artistis reflecting on the past and present Africa in her latest single

Though there is much to be said, AbiYah states that the song represents a few thoughts that came about as a result of the war in the Tigray Region as well as ongoing instability all over Africa. Africa is at a point where unity can not be overstated, almost everyday women and children are faced with violence in Nigeria, Senegal just ended a two week battle, the Malian coup, Chad is fighting Northern rebels and is under military rule, Burkina Faso bandits are planning to attack Ghana and the endless list could go on and on. Africa’s issues are diverse but clearly the effects of colonialism and Neo-colonialism can be seen and felt. As usual the children , the vulnerable and poor are left to suffer.

Under the reign of Haile Selassie there was a vision which began to manifest, a united Africa both home and abroad. His Imperial Majesty formed the Organization for African Unity which is known today as the African Union. Through his efforts about thirty two African states were already on a path for unity until he was dethroned by greater Neo-colonial powers. AbiYah calls for unity among Africans but even more so among the true seeds of Jacob. AbiYah says, “It is in unity we are “Great and Mighty”.