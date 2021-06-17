AbiYah Yisrael releases new single ‘Great and Mighty’

Though there is much to be said, AbiYah states that the song represents a few thoughts that came about as a result of the war in the Tigray Region as well as ongoing instability all over Africa. Africa is at a point where unity can not be overstated, almost everyday women and children are faced with violence in Nigeria, Senegal just ended a two week battle, the Malian coup, Chad is fighting Northern rebels and is under military rule, Burkina Faso bandits are planning to attack Ghana and the endless list could go on and on. Africa’s issues are diverse but clearly the effects of colonialism and Neo-colonialism can be seen and felt. As usual the children , the vulnerable and poor are left to suffer.
Under the reign of Haile Selassie there was a vision which began to manifest, a united Africa both home and abroad. His Imperial Majesty formed the Organization for African Unity which is known today as the African Union. Through his efforts about thirty two African states were already on a path for unity until he was dethroned by greater Neo-colonial powers. AbiYah calls for unity among Africans but even more so among the true seeds of Jacob. AbiYah says, “It is in unity we are “Great and Mighty”.
The track was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered at ChaYah Studios.
6 Comments
Great article 👌👍, on behalf of this prolific be artiste of ours. ABIYAH, You have made us by DOMINICANS exceptionally Proud.
We wish you well in your be Artistic endeavours and Musical Journeys. Keep Up the talent and performances.
We wish YOU🤣😂 All the Best 👍 and be Success 😊 in your Musical Journeys.
Gods Blessings 🙏 and Guidance.
Keep up the Good Work and be Safe.
Gods Blessings 🙏 and Guidance Always 🙏
ENJOY 🤠😊.
Good Luck. Theo Joseph
My God, what a wonderful beautiful woman. Everything is presinct. Keep up the “GREAT & MIGHTY”.
Blessed 🙏👼 Day 😇❤️
Gods Rich Blessings 🙏 Keep that smile 🤣 and Charm.
From listening to her songs I’ve fallen in love with this songbird spiritually. She is beautiful both outside and inside. Her songs and music are so soothing to the mind.
One hardly hears her music on the local radio stations. What a pity! Society has embraced the vulgar music and reject the spiritually pure, uplifting songs.
I love what I see and hear AbiYah. Keep on inspiring. I’m hooked as a fan for life. Hope your songs will get more airplay locally, regionally and globally.
I always wonder how do local musical artists make a living from music here.
Do they make a living? I think they just like what they do. You can tell by the frequency with which they release material; very frequent. .