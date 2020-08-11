Accident in Fond Canie

DNO has learned that there was an accident on the hill after Fond Canie. Information is scarce at this time but we understand no injuries have been reported.
8 Comments
I tell them that is not Salisbury, but they don’t believe me. I assured them that there will be no tear gas on sleeping innocent people.
that hill is too steep.
@Click here, most of the drivers in Dominica are brainless if that hill is steep drivers should maneuvers the road properly but again driving and ignorant do not mix same as drinking and driving, there is a saying put a dangerous weapon in the hands of some black men is a dangerous thing!! 🙊
but what if this was a genuine innocent accident. While what you say may be true, i cannot generalize all accidents in that manner.
Information is scared for real. lol
ADMIN:
FYA Information is scarce, not scared.
ADMIN: (FYA)”For your Acknowledgement”??…thank you and point taken.
What demonstration is that again noe… Skerrit already say don’t block the road .. you all still blocking the road..
Ok.. hope all is well and every body is safe.
Wow these roads need maintenance badly,with all these rocks and debris on the side that narrow road,you take your eyes of the road and ride over them rocks,you definitely going to flip,am not saying this is how this accident happened,but this place look like a accident waiting to happen.