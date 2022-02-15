After nearly six decades Salisbury set to have a village council – nominations are today

Following a nearly six-decade absence, the community of Salisbury is set to have a village council by April of this year, as nominations for councilors get underway today.
The re-establishment means Salisbury will be served by a village council for the first time since 1965, which Parliamentary Representative for that Constituency Hector John is optimistic will be for the enhancement of his village.
“After 59 years of not having a village council in Salisbury, I’m very happy that it is being reintroduced in our community. We see the energy and enthusiasm of the community wanting to get involved to ensure that we have a village council that will be working for the people, and every member of the community is looking to get on board to make a contribution,” John stated to Dominica News Online (DNO).
“We would like to see transparency, accountability, that is the issues that we have in all the village councils, we would like to learn from that and avoid them and we will like to be sure that the community is involved, we would like to ensure that the community is aware of what is happening, take charge of their business, their development, their growth, advancement, landscaping, the infrastructure, to ensure that our environment is healthy and these are the type of things we like to see happen in the community,” he added.
According to the veteran politician, such is needed to ensure that everyone plays their role in a structured way and holds the view that the new council will allow the local and central government to also make their contribution towards that village council positively.
Come election day, John is calling on members of his community to turn out in large numbers to cast their vote, as a way of endorsing the reintroduction of a village council.
“This will be your way of saying that you want a working village council for the development of our community where the central government and local government can work together to ensure that we have a growing community. our Salisbury infrastructure needs to be maintained and I known that the community will come together with the resources to make that contribution towards advancing our community,” he said.
The member of Parliament went on to express his gratitude to the Salisbury village council steering committee led by Mr Franklin Judges who he says “did the hard work to ensure that everything was done. I must say they did well, they have served us well.”
According to local Government Commissioner Glenroy Toussaint, the council of Salisbury will be reestablished on or before the 9th of April 2022, with elections day carded for the 9th of March.
He also highlighted that the village council of Salisbury will be very similar to that of other communities in Dominica where there will be five elected members and three nominated by the government.
“On election day the community residents will go out there to select five people and following which recommendations will be made for persons to be nominated. Three nominated members who of course will make up the composition of eight members on the village council…among them they will elect a chairman to serve on the Salisbury village council,” Toussaint stated.
Nomination commenced today at 8 am and closes at 4 pm at the Salisbury Primary school.
5 Comments
I’m not elated to repeat this. This village council in Salisbury is going nowhere once Skerrit remains in the highest seat of real power.
I mean this FIGURATETIVELY! Mr. Skerrit is an arsonist. He has set fires all over Dominica. He has torched agriculture; completely burnt down the Middle Class; fire bombed the economy; threw a Molotov Cocktail in the midst of the manufacturing sector.
This TYRANT came to power by default. Most Dominicans wished him well including myself. He was young, ambitious and seemingly thoughtful. On closer examination, this guy is a repetitive LIAR, an egocentric MANIAC and a moronic IMPOSTER.
The leader of the DLP is uniquely unfit for the office he questionably holds. It’s of little surprise the country has sunk to rock bottom, plagued by its underwhelming development under the stewardship of the least qualified prime minister in the entire Caribbean region despite his double doctorates.
Salisbury was a great village until UWP took over.Cricket teams like Top ranking and Terrors ruled the day.There was a musical band with more fire than fire,with Derrick as lead vocalist.Now Salisbury is a ghost town and the people are like ZOMBIES since UWP.Hope Spraggs will bring Salisbury back to its glory days.
Let’s be honest. I don’t know how effective and functional these community counsels are. Too many of them are injected with poisonous, hyper-partisan politics. This has rendered many of them inoperable and useless.
The squatter who occupies the OPM spread his filthy tentacles in EVRYTHING in Dominica. Nothing escapes his corrupting control.
My point is simply this. Village councils can serve a very useful purpose. But, in Dominica, as long as Mr. Skerrit holds the reign of power, he would enforce his will on all public entities, rendering them useless instruments.
Mr. Skerrit has his knee on the necks of all Dominicans.
“We would like to see transparency, accountability, that is the issues ……. So said the member of parliament for Salisbury. No one can fault the goodly gentleman in this matter of seeking after transparency and good governance. But there are issues to this. he must begin to live and behave according to what he espouses and expect of others. To begin with he must advise of the status of the constituency office. Where is it located? Who are the people employed? What are the opening hours? After all he receives on a monthly basis a certain amount of funds from the public purse, the Treasury) to maintain an office. All indications are that the the office is non-functional. Is that so Parl rep for Salisbury? And what has been happening to the people’s money
Great move. I hope it don’t get political. Savanah is part of Salisbury eh doh forget.. we need lamp post. any body can rape our children in the area..so put that in de pipeline please . I am excited to vote. The.ps up to you all for that move. I love Salisbury folks men, I just love em. When u walk through the village no disrespect they Kool man they greet you warmly. Give Jack his jacket. Keep it up.