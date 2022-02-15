After nearly six decades Salisbury set to have a village council – nominations are today

Following a nearly six-decade absence, the community of Salisbury is set to have a village council by April of this year, as nominations for councilors get underway today.

The re-establishment means Salisbury will be served by a village council for the first time since 1965, which Parliamentary Representative for that Constituency Hector John is optimistic will be for the enhancement of his village.

“After 59 years of not having a village council in Salisbury, I’m very happy that it is being reintroduced in our community. We see the energy and enthusiasm of the community wanting to get involved to ensure that we have a village council that will be working for the people, and every member of the community is looking to get on board to make a contribution,” John stated to Dominica News Online (DNO).

“We would like to see transparency, accountability, that is the issues that we have in all the village councils, we would like to learn from that and avoid them and we will like to be sure that the community is involved, we would like to ensure that the community is aware of what is happening, take charge of their business, their development, their growth, advancement, landscaping, the infrastructure, to ensure that our environment is healthy and these are the type of things we like to see happen in the community,” he added.

According to the veteran politician, such is needed to ensure that everyone plays their role in a structured way and holds the view that the new council will allow the local and central government to also make their contribution towards that village council positively.

Come election day, John is calling on members of his community to turn out in large numbers to cast their vote, as a way of endorsing the reintroduction of a village council.

“This will be your way of saying that you want a working village council for the development of our community where the central government and local government can work together to ensure that we have a growing community. our Salisbury infrastructure needs to be maintained and I known that the community will come together with the resources to make that contribution towards advancing our community,” he said.

The member of Parliament went on to express his gratitude to the Salisbury village council steering committee led by Mr Franklin Judges who he says “did the hard work to ensure that everything was done. I must say they did well, they have served us well.”

According to local Government Commissioner Glenroy Toussaint, the council of Salisbury will be reestablished on or before the 9th of April 2022, with elections day carded for the 9th of March.

He also highlighted that the village council of Salisbury will be very similar to that of other communities in Dominica where there will be five elected members and three nominated by the government.

“On election day the community residents will go out there to select five people and following which recommendations will be made for persons to be nominated. Three nominated members who of course will make up the composition of eight members on the village council…among them they will elect a chairman to serve on the Salisbury village council,” Toussaint stated.

Nomination commenced today at 8 am and closes at 4 pm at the Salisbury Primary school.