Alfred highlights the significance of All Saint’s University on Dominica’s economy

Education Minister Octavia Alfred has highlighted the significance of the All Saint’s University School of Medicine (ASUSM) on Dominica’s economy.

The University has been in operation in Dominica for over the past 13 years.

She told the school’s 39th White Coat Ceremony held on Saturday that the University has grown into a valuable social and economic partner and the government of Dominica remains supportive of the University’s operation on this island.

“We are also grateful for the impact the University is having on Dominica’s social and economic landscape,” she said.

According to her, All Saint’s University attracts international students, many of whom find it easy to integrate into our society participating in churches and other social activities including sports.

Alfred also added that at All Saint’s local lecturers, administrators and other personnel are employed.

“This contribution to our tax base along with government fees, student expenditure on housing, transportation, utilities and other goods and services all contribute to the local economy,” she stated.

ASUSM Dominica is chartered and recognized by the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica and is authorized by the Government to confer the Doctor of Medicine (MD) Degree upon its students who successfully complete all the graduation requirements of the University.

Graduates of All Saints University are eligible to practice medicine in Dominica.