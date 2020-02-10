All systems go for Carnival edition of Carlyn XP Showcase

On Tuesday, February 11th, 2020, Carlyn XP will host the second staging of The Carlyn XP Showcase “Carnival Edition”. The event will run from 8pm to 12am and will be held at the Classified Night Club in Castle Comfort.

It will feature Carlyn XP as the main act along with other supporting local acts including Mr. Benji N2O, Reo, Colton T, Sour Sour, DJ Snow and Unstoppable DJ’s. The showcase is a total quality package which hopes to uplift the standard of entertainment on island whilst keeping

patrons engaged and satisfied. Its goal is to expose different avenues of the entertainment industry in Dominica. Singers, Musicians, Dancers, DJ’s, MC’s, Radio Personalities, Sound System, Lighting, Videography, Photography, Venue and more will all be on display.

Carlyn XP promises a great show and urges all to support and be on time.

This could not have been achieved without the partnership of the sponsors and the Carlyn XP Organization wishes to thank the following sponsors: Digicel, Val Ferry, The Government of Dominica, DBS Radio, Campbell’s Business Systems & Supplies, Vibes Radio, Dominica News Online, J. Astaphan Co. Ltd., GBA Enterprises, Media House, Sa Kai Malad, Bulls Eye Pharmacy, The Sign Man, ExcStand, Diamond Girls, One Pot, Arden Sounds & Lights, Klassified Night Club, DR. HD Dance Therapy and Dr. Damien Dublin.

Come support local; come support a great show. Come support great artistry; come support The Bouyon Queen. Come support Carlyn XP.