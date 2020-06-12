Alternative People’s Party congratulates St. Kitts and Nevis for holding successful democratic national elections

The Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP) takes the opportunity to congratulate the people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis for holding successful democratic general elections on June 5, 2020.

We commend Dr. Timothy Harris and Team Unity for their triumph at the polls, and also congratulate and recognize Dr. Denzel Douglas and the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party for participating, and securing elected presence in the peoples’ parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis.

It is our intention to forge working relationship with regional and international political parties, both in and out of government, and APP looks forward to such engagements with our brothers and sisters in St. Kitts and Nevis in the near future. We hope that the spirit and process of unity will bring all hands and minds together in the interest of the people, as election campaigns can be a very divisive periods.

Let us remember that we are one region and we are each other’s keeper, so APP stand ready and willing to play our role in the coming together of the region in more meaningful ways. The people of St. Kitts and Nevis – like Dominicans – have similar realities, we share a common space and parallel passions for progress.

In that light, APP sees the new parliamentary term in St. Kitts and Nevis as an opportunity for greater partnership among parties of interest in Dominica and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. We believe that there can be an agricultural trade and commerce arrangement between our countries; we need to support and trade with each other, and APP has ideas on the way forward.

We stretch our hands of friendship on the strength of our party’s motto: People Together, Working for One Another. We are simply too small for us not to come together and work for one and other. Congratulations once more

In the true spirit of Caribbean unity,

Tahira Blanchard

Interim President