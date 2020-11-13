Alternative virtual expo for some Strictly Local Christmas Village vendors

Despite not being able to participate in the now cancelled Strictly Local Christmas Village shopping bazaar as they have for the past two years, seven local companies will benefit from international exposure at the Absolutely Caribbean Virtual Expo which will take place on Tuesday 17th and Wednesday 18th November 2020. The participation of these companies is facilitated by the Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA) and the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC).

“After two years, Strictly Local has become a key promotional tool for local entrepreneurs and its unfortunate that this year we had to cancel but it was understandably due to the COVID-related restrictions on public gatherings, and concerns for the safety of attendees and the entrepreneurs themselves,” says Head of DEXIA’s Export Promotion and Development Department, Lloyd Pascal.

General Manager of DEXIA Gregoire Thomas commented that, “COVID-19 has accelerated the need for the digitalization of the operations of the MSME sector and the Absolutely Caribbean Virtual Expo provides export-ready companies the opportunity to explore available markets and increase their sales. It is a cost-effective way to promote products and services without being physically present on location.”

“We are however extremely excited to partner with the DAIC to take advantage of this opportunity to facilitate an even greater level of exposure for our local businesses through this virtual expo,” he added.

Executive Director of DAIC, Lizra Fabien shared, “In 2017, DAIC and DEXIA signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bring greater value and opportunities to our membership and other local businesses in Dominica. As such, we are pleased that we can further our collaboration to provide opportunities for our businesses with export potential to connect with buyers and potential clients in regional and international markets through the Absolutely Caribbean Virtual Expo 2020.”

Ms. Fabien further noted, “In seeking more opportunities for local businesses, the previously mentioned Expo will be followed by the Global Entrepreneurship Week Virtual Expo 2020 hosted by local partners which takes place on November 20, 2020 featuring 40 local entrepreneurs. This Expo seeks to improve the visibility of local businesses in our local market and globally, as well as to increase sales via the local digital platforms such as ShopDM, Dominica Online Malls, Access767, iShopCaribbean, and Mousboy.”

Hosted by the Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export) in collaboration with the European Commission and Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ), Absolutely Caribbean will provide a unique opportunity for Caribbean and European counterparts to meet virtually, foster relationships and be inspired to develop trade. There has been a growing interest in Caribbean food, beverages and natural products across Europe and as consumer demands continue to grow there is huge potential for Caribbean companies to access that market. Further, its an opportunity for these companies to take advantage of the EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the Caribbean. The virtual trade show will focus on Rum and other alcoholic drinks, sauces and condiments, health and beauty and natural products

The participating local companies are, soap manufacturers DCP Successors and Eclat Nova Luxuries; Layou Park Nature Farms, known for their moringa powder products; hair and beauty company Jaydee’s Naturals; Live your Nature, makers of beeswax infused products and Jolly’s Manufacturing. The Dominica Association of Arts and Crafts Producers (DACPA) will also participate. All participants will share a booth.

Vendors will benefit from match making and networking opportunities through one-to-one video chats and registrants can buy directly from producers. Over the two days the Expo will offer a variety of live and on-demand content to keep visitors informed and inspired. We encourage all to tune in for the live sessions and join the lively discussions with experts in the micro-communities.

For more information visit www.absolutelycaribbean.vfairs.com

-END-

ABOUT DEXIA

The Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA) came into existence on July 1, 1986. DEXIA is a public sector institution established by Act No. 14, which was created to spearhead the development of Dominica’s export sector with a focus on Agriculture, Agro-processing, and more recently, the cultural industries and Professional Business Services sectors.

In 2010 DEXIA with other stakeholder groups developed and launched the National Export Strategy (NES). The NES targeted six priority sectors in which DEXIA would play a key role in building capacity and competitiveness. They are: Agriculture, Agro-processing, Energy and Natural Resources, Cultural Industries, Professional Business Services and Tourism.

DEXIA is the sole importer of bulk rice and sugar in Dominica. The Agency also oversees two Multi Purpose Pack Houses (MPPH) in Roseau and Portsmouth, respectively. The Export Promotion and Development Department (EPDD), Commercial Department (which handles sale of rice and sugar) and the Central Services Department (which deals with HR, administration) are all located at its office on the Dame Mary Eugenia Charles Boulevard. DEXIA is also responsible for management of the Roseau Market.

The Agency functions as a Trade Promotions Agency and Business Support Office (BSO) and is attached to the Ministry of Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Business and Export Development.

ABOUT DAIC

The Dominica Association of Industry & Commerce was formed on February 22nd 1973 and is the leading private sector representative body in Dominica with membership across various sectors and industries. The objectives of the Association include: fostering economic growth and social development; promoting and protecting the commercial interests of the State; representing members to Governments, including promoting, supporting or lawfully opposing such legislative or other measures as may be deemed necessary. The organisation has representation on various committees and boards to ensure the interests of its members are voiced. The DAIC’s mission is the facilitation of growth and development within Dominica’s Private Sector through effective representation of the core interests of its members and the delivery of products and services that will enhance productivity and competitiveness in a changing world economy.