Amendment to evidence act will allow witnesses abroad to give evidence in court

The Amendment to the Evidence Act passed in Parliament earlier this week will allow witnesses who are out of state to provide evidence in court during criminal proceedings.

The Bill was introduced in Parliament on Monday.

According to Minister for National Security and Home Affairs, Rayburn Blackmoore evidence of a witness who is not present to give oral testimony will be admitted only when the court is satisfied that it is in the interest of justice to do so.

“The new section 13 borders the scope of the provision by providing for general admissibility of evidence reports and the admissibility of expert reports in criminal proceedings,” he said.

He continued, “In this provision Mr. Speaker the court is empowered to allow the admission of an expert report when expert witness is dead… or physically or mentally unfit to attend the proceedings or is outside Dominica and is not reasonable or possible to secure his attendance, where he or she cannot be reasonably expected to recall the matters or their information.”

Blackmoore added, “Sometimes matters take a very long time before the court the next witness expert is not there.”

He said no longer cases will be struck out simply because witnesses may be dead or ill.

“This change to the law to allow testimonials of persons who cannot be present and who cannot be expected to travel to Dominica at this time is necessary,” Blackmoore remarked.