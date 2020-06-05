ANNOUNCEMENT: CERC Project Application

In response to the COVID 19 Pandemic, the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security, through the Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods Climate Resilience Project is assisting farmers in food production to enable them to supplement their household food consumption.

There are three components: A Micro Garden programme, a Livestock programme and a cash component.

To qualify for the Micro Garden programme, applicants must have land space from 3,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet.

For livestock: The project is targeting chicken broiler producers and pig producers.

Broiler producers must have produced at least 6 batches of broilers in the last 12 months. And pig producers must have 6 or more finishing pigs of over 100 pounds.

Livestock producers must be selling to the Abattoir.

Applicants who qualify under the Dominica Emergency Agricultural Climate Resilience Project (World Bank funded project) are not eligible to apply.

For Cash component, only farmers who have been approved under the project will benefit.

For more information and for applying to the programme, go online to:

gis. dominica.gov.dm or

facebook.com/dominicaemergencyagricilturallivilihoodsand climateresilienceproject or

Twitter/@dealcrp or

Instagram/dealcrp