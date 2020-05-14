ANNOUNCEMENT: Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project – Eastern Island Roadworks Sub-project

Last Call for Land Acquisition Negotiations

The following property owners from the East Coast villages of Bois Diable, Fond Melle, Belle Fille, Castle Bruce Estate, Castle Bruce, Atkinson, Entwistle and Hatton Garden are asked to contact the Project Coordination Unit of the DVRP to complete negotiations for the portions of their properties which have been acquired for the Eastern Island Roadworks sub-project.

Contact the Social Safeguards Specialist via telephone at 767 266 3133 between the hours of 10:00 am and 3:00 pm or e-mail ppcrdvrp@dominica.gov.dm.

Property Owners

Segment 2 (Bois Diable To Castle Bruce)

Colbert Pierre

Michael Carrington

Caribbean Clear Beverages (Estate of Rob Sommers)

Roy Sylvester Casey

Henry Dyer

Roger Bique

Marcus Drew

Clement Challenger

Josephine Prosper

Estate of Oscar JnoFinn represented by Gracian JnoFinn

Emile Lockhart

Joseph Drigo

Fredelia Scotland-Casimir

Michael Wiltshire

Colmore Christian

Fagan Bannis

Riversong Ecolodge and Wellness Center

Shandy Durand

Donna Delandro

Segment 4 – Castle Bruce to Hatton Garden (excluding the Kalinago Territory)