ANNOUNCEMENT: Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project – Eastern Island Roadworks Sub-project

Last Call for Land Acquisition Negotiations
The following property owners from the East Coast villages of Bois Diable, Fond Melle, Belle Fille, Castle Bruce Estate, Castle Bruce, Atkinson, Entwistle and Hatton Garden are asked to contact the Project Coordination Unit of the DVRP to complete negotiations for the portions of their properties which have been acquired for the Eastern Island Roadworks sub-project.
Contact the Social Safeguards Specialist via telephone at 767 266 3133 between the hours of 10:00 am and 3:00 pm or e-mail ppcrdvrp@dominica.gov.dm.
Property Owners
Segment 2 (Bois Diable To Castle Bruce)
- Colbert Pierre
- Michael Carrington
- Caribbean Clear Beverages (Estate of Rob Sommers)
- Roy Sylvester Casey
- Henry Dyer
- Roger Bique
- Marcus Drew
- Clement Challenger
- Josephine Prosper
- Estate of Oscar JnoFinn represented by Gracian JnoFinn
- Emile Lockhart
- Joseph Drigo
- Fredelia Scotland-Casimir
- Michael Wiltshire
- Colmore Christian
- Fagan Bannis
- Riversong Ecolodge and Wellness Center
- Shandy Durand
- Donna Delandro
Segment 4 – Castle Bruce to Hatton Garden (excluding the Kalinago Territory)
- Cuthbert Joseph
- Jonas Joseph
- Emmanuel Drigo
- Vincent Roberts and Phillip Devon Charles
- Dorita Ferreira
- Edith St Luce
- Juliana Scotland and Douglas Wiltshire
- Jacob George
- Methodist Missionary Trust Association
- Marvis St Rose
- Connie Lewis
- Janet Drigo
- Clem or Ken Challenger
- Mafelena Jacob
- William Lockhart
- Julius Baptiste
- King Villeneuve and Kethline Soscliff
- Estate of Vantil Fagan
- Nicole Thomas
- Alfred Bertrand
- Cecelia Baptiste
- Maynard Shillingford
- Vincent Nicholls
- Irvin Durand
- Errol Durand
- Paula Bellot
- Barrington Pond
- Estate of George Valmond
- Rima Valmond
- Paul Viville
