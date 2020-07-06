ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco service interruption Capuchin to Portsmouth

DOWASCO informs customers from Capuchin, Clifton, Cottage, Guilette, Glanvillia, Savanne Paille, Picard and Portsmouth that their water supply will

be interrupted on Tuesday July 6, 2020 between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm for the purpose of system Maintenance.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.