ANNOUNCEMENT: Expression of interest for the reconstruction of sea defence works at Soufriere

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FOR THE RECONSTRUCTION OF SEA DEFENCE WORKS AT SOUFRIERE

Tender No. MPW/SOUFRIERE/01

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica intends to rehabilitate the damaged section of sea defence works at Soufriere. The Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy (MWP) is the implementing agency and now wishes to seek Expressions of Interest (EOI) from qualified and experienced contractors for the implementation of the said works. The scope of the intended works comprises:

The construction of a reinforced concrete seawall (approx. 3m high and 50m long);

The construction of a reinforced concrete road pavement (approx. 9m wide and 60m long); and

The installation of a rock revetment system seaward of the new wall (length of section approx. 60m).

Consideration will be limited to construction firms that are legally incorporated or organized in and have their principal place of business in the Commonwealth of Dominica. The Construction Contract is expected to be completed within six (6) months, while the Defects Liability Notification Period is twelve (12) months. To qualify for consideration in the tender procurement, interested contractors must submit the following information and documents for eligibility assessment:

Official letter expressing interest;

Company details including full company name, full address and email;

Copy of company registration certificate; and

Construction firms must indicate their experience as prime contractor in the construction of similar works (and in particular, experience in the installation of rock revetment systems) within the last ten (10) years and in accordance with the Instructions to Tenders/Tender Document.

Interested contractors should submit the requested information to the following address:

Email: ctosecpublicworks@dominica.gov.dm

The deadline for submitting the Expression of Interest is 11 February 2022 at 4:00pm.

The subject line must be clearly marked as follows:

“EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FOR RECONSTRUCTION OF SEA DEFENCE WORKS AT SOUFRIERE, COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA”

Submissions made be made by email or sealed envelopes marked appropriately.

Following the assessment of submissions, bid documents will be sent electronically to a shortlist of the most capable and appropriately experienced contractors.

The bidding procedure will be done in compliance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act 14 of 2021 of the Commonwealth of Dominica.