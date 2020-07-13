ANNOUNCEMENT: Innovate My World – Summer Camp 2020

After Hurricane Maria, Innovate My World was created by a group of Dominicans as a way to give back to Dominica in a lasting and meaningful way. It is a non-profit based in the US focused on guiding high school students in Dominica to thrive as innovative leaders who give back to their communities.

Incoming 2nd and 3rd form students should know that camp registration is now open and free and they can register here.

The participants will identify a problem in their community and work in teams, with mentors, to find a solution while creating their own business. The goal is to show the students that they can make a living while solving problems. They will also participate in activities and select from computer coding, performing arts and agriculture based on their area of interest. At the end of the week there will be a competition and the winner will earn prizes that are business related to get them started.

This will be the third year that Innovate My World will host a camp for high school students in Dominica. This year in light of the COVID 19 pandemic, the camp will be hosted virtually for the safety of our participants and volunteers.

Because the camp is virtual, students from across the country have the opportunity to participate as long as they have access to a device. If there are any issues with technology such as lack of WIFI, the students are encouraged to email the organization so that they can receive assistance. Anyone who is interested should not be deterred due to a lack of access to technology.

As this is a non-profit, Innovate My World relies heavily on volunteers. This year, because the camp is virtual, Dominicans in the diaspora are encouraged to participate as they can help from anywhere in the world. Volunteers can “stop by” for a little as 45 minutes. Anyone interested in volunteering can email [email protected] .

Registration ends on July 15 and the camp will take place during the week of July 20. The students can contact their school principal, visit Innovate My World facebook and instagram page, go to the website innovatemyworld.org and click on the link at the top of the page.

Registration link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/1- xclmkce33SpI6hF7jiKwZRM1i6aph3 ad6ynJAY4Djg/viewform? chromeless=1&edit_requested= true#responses