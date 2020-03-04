ANNOUNCEMENT: Job opportunity warehouse worker Home N’Tools

JOB OPPORTUNITY

WAREHOUSE WORKER

A warehouse worker is needed.

You must be able to:

Drive a forklift (Advanced level – minimum 2 years’ experience)

Work with a high level of organisation

Work in an extremely tidy way

Have some knowledge about tools

Have a good sense of communication with the rest of team and management

Have good contact with customers

Be able to advice customers on technical matters for tools

Be able to have high quality of customer service

Be on time

Respectful of company’s organisation

Work at a good speed, well and tidy.

You will:

Work in the store to assist customers

Work in the warehouse to organize items and stock

Drive the forklift

Mos importantly you must be willing to work with conscientiousness, a very high level of tidiness and be able to organise goods properly in the warehouse.

2 years driving experience with a forklift is compulsory.

Serious references are also required.

Send letter and application to mstedman@homentools-dominica.com or drop an application at the store directly.

HOME N’TOOLS

DCP COUMPOUND

BELFAST

ON THE MAIN ROAD HEADING TO JIMMIT