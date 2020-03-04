ANNOUNCEMENT: Job opportunity warehouse worker Home N’Tools

JOB OPPORTUNITY
WAREHOUSE WORKER
A warehouse worker is needed.
You must be able to:
- Drive a forklift (Advanced level – minimum 2 years’ experience)
- Work with a high level of organisation
- Work in an extremely tidy way
- Have some knowledge about tools
- Have a good sense of communication with the rest of team and management
- Have good contact with customers
- Be able to advice customers on technical matters for tools
- Be able to have high quality of customer service
- Be on time
- Respectful of company’s organisation
- Work at a good speed, well and tidy.
You will:
- Work in the store to assist customers
- Work in the warehouse to organize items and stock
- Drive the forklift
Mos importantly you must be willing to work with conscientiousness, a very high level of tidiness and be able to organise goods properly in the warehouse.
2 years driving experience with a forklift is compulsory.
Serious references are also required.
Send letter and application to mstedman@homentools-dominica.com or drop an application at the store directly.
HOME N’TOOLS
DCP COUMPOUND
BELFAST
ON THE MAIN ROAD HEADING TO JIMMIT