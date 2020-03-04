ANNOUNCEMENT: Job opportunity warehouse worker Home N’Tools

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at 10:13 AM
JOB OPPORTUNITY

WAREHOUSE WORKER

A warehouse worker is needed.

You must be able to:

  • Drive a forklift (Advanced level – minimum 2 years’ experience)
  • Work with a high level of organisation
  • Work in an extremely tidy way
  • Have some knowledge about tools
  • Have a good sense of communication with the rest of team and management
  • Have good contact with customers
  • Be able to advice customers on technical matters for tools
  • Be able to have high quality of customer service
  • Be on time
  • Respectful of company’s organisation
  • Work at a good speed, well and tidy.

You will:

  • Work in the store to assist customers
  • Work in the warehouse to organize items and stock
  • Drive the forklift

Mos importantly you must be willing to work with conscientiousness, a very high level of tidiness and be able to organise goods properly in the warehouse.

2 years driving experience with a forklift is compulsory.

 

Serious references are also required.

Send letter and application to mstedman@homentools-dominica.com or drop an application at the store directly.

HOME N’TOOLS

DCP COUMPOUND

BELFAST

ON THE MAIN ROAD HEADING TO JIMMIT

