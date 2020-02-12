Announcement: Landscaping career opportunity

Are you passionate about landscaping?

Do you take pride in the treatment and care in lawn maintenance?

Are you a lover of plants?

Are you known by the quality of your work?

If your answer to any of these questions is yes, then you are the person we’re looking for to complete our Dynamic team at KM Services located in St. Kitts.

We cover your airfare and immigration expenses PLUS 50% of your housing cost amongst an irresistible package that we offer.

Please email us at michelle_rodriques@hotmail.com your resume, a scanned copy of your most recent police record and three-character reference letters.

You can call our representative at cell#: 1 869 668 3739 or WhatsApp 1 869 765-8819.