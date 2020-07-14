ANNOUNCEMENT: National Credit Solutions offers debt collection solutions

During these extraordinary times, with consumers and businesses facing tough economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, the question which lingers is, how will businesses handle their outstanding loans and invoices and what lies ahead for debt collection process after coronavirus?

Some of our indigenous institutions have taken prudent steps by offering deferments on loans, however, debts are not cancelled, but postponed until the economy can breathe again. These businesses need to be adequately prepared to conduct debt collection within this “new- normal” as a new approach will have to be a deployed to efficiently conduct this task. It is paramount to be in contact with customers and debtors as soon as possible, even without a formal repayment demand or an injunction.

Hiring a debt collector will assist in relaxing the burden on your employees and Accounting Department, and also ensures higher success rates. National Credit Solutions offers a platform which allows businesses to upload, assign and collect any outstanding debt with minimal stress. We pride ourselves on the ability to collect debts faster than any regular agency. It is your ideal partner for debt collection after coronavirus. Feel free to access us through our interactive website www.ncsdominica.com or give us a call at 767-448-4416.