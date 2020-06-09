ANNOUNCEMENT: Opening hours of warehouses and distribution sites

The Project Implementation Unit (PIU), of the Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project, Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security wishes to inform crop farmers that the warehouses and distribution sites will be opened on the following days and times.

The DAPEX Warehouse in Fond Cole, for farmers of the South and Central Agricultural Regions. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays, from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The Warehouse at Longhouse in Portsmouth, will be opened for farmers of the North and West Agricultural Regions, on Mondays to Thursdays, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The Castle Bruce Distribution Site, for farmers of the East Agricultural Region. The opening hours are Mondays and Tuesdays, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The Londonderry Distribution Site, will be opened for farmers of the North East Agricultural Region, on Mondays and Thursdays, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The La Plaine Distribution Site, will be opened for farmers of the South East Agricultural Region, on Mondays and Wednesdays’, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

All are asked to take note. Please bring along your Input voucher and ID

The Project seeks the cooperation of all.