ANNOUNCEMENT: Reopening of crop farmers application for expressions of interests

The Project Implementation Unit (PIU), of the Dominica Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project, Ministry of Agriculture Food and Fisheries wishes to inform all crop farmers that Applications for Expressions of Interests in the project have been reopened for all existing farmers ( that is, those who have been affected by Hurricane Maria and have not yet applied ) and for new farmers (those who have been affected by the COVID 19 Pandemic .

Crop farmers should go to their Agricultural Regional offices to apply on the following days and times.

North Agricultural Region office at One Mile, opens on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

North East Agricultural Region at the Marigot Fisheries Complex, office days are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

East Agricultural Region office, located at the Kalinago Council office, opens on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

The South Agricultural Region, located at the Botanic Gardens, opens on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

South East Agricultural Region, at the La plaine Training Centre will be opened on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

The West Agricultural Region in Salisbury, opens on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 8:00 am to1:00 pm and the

Central Agricultural Region located at the DBMC Building will be opened on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Please bring along all supporting documents (ID, land documents or permission letter from land owners, and labour declaration). Those farming on Private and State lands should provide recent proof of sales (that is produce sold to DEXIA, Supermarket or to an Exporter)

six months before March 2020

The Project seeks the cooperation of all farmers.