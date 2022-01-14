ANNOUNCEMENT: Request for expressions of interest – Project Manager Vacancy

Job Title Project Manager Project title: Urban Forestry and the Greening of Roseau Location: Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica Expected Start Date: February 2022 Duration of Consultancy: 11 months

Qualifications include but not limited to:

Certificate or relevant experience in project management.

Demonstrated knowledge of and experience with tropical plants, landscaping, natural resource management or a related field

A clear understanding and appreciation of urban forestry.

Excellent interpersonal skills & English. Patois will be looked on favourably but is not required.

Experience in working with community-centred organizations and NGOs.

Driver’s license preferred but not required.

Preference will be given to persons of Dominican origin or residents.

Deliverables include but not limited to:

Tree planting in selected public spaces, from planning phase to implementation & execution.

Conduct training workshops for interested stakeholders on urban forestry practices and tree maintenance.

Assist SHAPE in execution of urban landscaping competition including targeting potential participants and establishing competition guidelines and sponsorship.

For Full Terms of Reference visit:

https://bit.ly/34KMBqJ or email SHAPE (email below)

How to Apply

Please send a cover letter stating your interest in this project and a CV/Resume to shapedomnik@gmail.com. Short-listed participants will be required to attend an interview. All questions can be directed to the above email address. Persons applying for the Project Manager position can do so as an individual or team.

Acknowledgements

The project is funded by the FAO (Food & Agricultural Organization) with assistance from the Ministry of The Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment.