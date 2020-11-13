ANNOUNCEMENT: Skills for Youth Employment Programme Vacancy – Stakeholder Engagement Coordinator

The Skills for Youth Employment (SkYE) Programme Vacancy

Mott MacDonald Ltd is contracted to Design and Implement the Skills for Youth Employment (SkYE) programme on behalf of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). SkYE is a four-year programme designed to develop a better skilled, more productive and inclusive workforce in St. Lucia, Grenada, Dominica, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The programme is focused on improving the occupational skills and employability of disadvantaged youth aged 15-30 years to enable them either to move out of unemployment or to progress to more significant employment.

We are seeking to recruit the role of Stakeholder Engagement Coordinator (SEC).

The SEC will reach out to key Programme stakeholder groups and engage them in promoting skills training and employment opportunities for disadvantaged young adults in the Eastern Caribbean. Our broad constituencies are employers, training providers, and young men and women who could benefit from SkYE support to train for work. We are particularly concerned to ensure TVET is inclusive of young people with disabilities. Our stakeholder outreach should see a progression from information and awareness-raising to involved participation and action to develop skills training. In doing so we seek to change attitudes and behaviours around TVET

For more information on this position, please visit https://www.skyecaribbean.com/programme-vacancy-sec/

Application Deadline is November 27th 2020 and interviews will be held between December 7th – 11th 2020.

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence.