ANNOUNCEMENT: UNESCO Participation Programme 2020-2021

The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is an agency within the United Nations responsible for promoting peace, social justice, human rights and international security through International Cooperation on Educational, Science and Cultural Programs.
UNESCO through the Dominic National Commission for UNESCO is requesting submissions for projects meeting the organization’s programme priorities which will assist UNESCO in achieving its sustainable development goals by 2030.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) through the Dominica National Commission for UNESCO will provide funding to execute projects which meet the UNESCO’s programme priorities upon approval.
UNESCO’s Programme priorities for the 2020-2021 period are as follows:
- Education
- Natural Sciences
- Culture
- Social & Human Sciences
- Communications & Information
- Gender Equality
Applicants should forward all project proposals to the office at the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence on the 2nd floor, Government Headquarters on or before Friday 21st, 2020.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.