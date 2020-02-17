ANNOUNCEMENT: UNESCO Participation Programme 2020-2021

The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is an agency within the United Nations responsible for promoting peace, social justice, human rights and international security through International Cooperation on Educational, Science and Cultural Programs.

UNESCO through the Dominic National Commission for UNESCO is requesting submissions for projects meeting the organization’s programme priorities which will assist UNESCO in achieving its sustainable development goals by 2030.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) through the Dominica National Commission for UNESCO will provide funding to execute projects which meet the UNESCO’s programme priorities upon approval.

UNESCO’s Programme priorities for the 2020-2021 period are as follows:

Education

Natural Sciences

Culture

Social & Human Sciences

Communications & Information

Gender Equality

Applicants should forward all project proposals to the office at the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence on the 2nd floor, Government Headquarters on or before Friday 21st, 2020.