Antigua and Barbuda looks to Dominica to help remedy its diminishing vaccine supply

Antigua and Barbuda is running low on supplies of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine and is looking to Dominica and another Caribbean island to fill the gap.

Antigua’s Information Minister Melford Nicholas told a Cabinet press conference on Thursday morning that the government has made a request to Dominica for the Pfizer vaccine and St Vincent and the Grenadines for AstraZeneca.

“As a matter of caution, we are approaching Dominica where they seem to have a surplus of supply, more than their demand would require them to have. And so, we are making an overture to them…” Nicholas said.

He said there is a continuing program of Caribbean states responding to short term needs of other Caribbean states.

“Our first set of vaccines were a gift from Dominica…this level of comradery had worked very well across the Caribbean,” Nicholas added.