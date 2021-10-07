Antigua and Barbuda looks to Dominica to help remedy its diminishing vaccine supply

Dominica News Online - Thursday, October 7th, 2021 at 3:34 PM
Antigua and Barbuda is running low on supplies of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine and is looking to Dominica and another Caribbean island to fill the gap.

Antigua’s Information Minister Melford Nicholas told a Cabinet press conference on Thursday morning that the government has made a request to Dominica for the Pfizer vaccine and St Vincent and the Grenadines for AstraZeneca.

“As a matter of caution, we are approaching Dominica where they seem to have a surplus of supply, more than their demand would require them to have. And so, we are making an overture to them…” Nicholas said.

He said there is a continuing program of Caribbean states responding to short term needs of other Caribbean states.

“Our first set of vaccines were a gift from Dominica…this level of comradery had worked very well across the Caribbean,” Nicholas added.

19 Comments

  1. Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque
    October 9, 2021

    Watch this now; out of Trinidad & Tobago in the Trinidad Express:
    Trinidad and Tobago has donated 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca to the Bahamas, St Kitts and Nevis and Dominica.

    I am pleased to report that thus far we have shared 2,500 doses of AstraZeneca with The Bahamas, 3,000 doses with St Kitts & Nevis, and 4500 doses with Dominica. Additionally, we are in the final stages of arranging other consignments for elsewhere in the region in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO),” he said.

    I see no mention of Antigua; so I tend to assume the give away by the United States, and now Trinidad may mean Antigua might be in a position to spend and purchase vaccines.

    Roosevelt will claim life is still better off in Dominica, than Antigua and America.

  2. Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque
    October 9, 2021

    But, something is wrong hear; that only dumb! Where was Antigua and Gaston Brown when the United States made the vaccine available to Dominica and the rest of the Caribbean?
    If the distribution was carried out in an alphabetical sequence, Antigua should be first to receive their share; while Dominica should be forth.
    I can’t see any sense in that.

  3. Mark
    October 8, 2021

    Well said “Outside Looking In”, well said. Don’t stress yourself over folks who apparently don’t want anything better for themselves. Let them continue to say how hard life is but do nothing about it.
    Let them continue to drink their bush tea, take their “fresh sea bath”, take their vitamins to build up their immune system and the virus will simply disappear.
    Wishful thinking people, wishful thinking.
    Take the vaccine and live.

  4. one land
    October 8, 2021

    So what about Dominicans. we need it when they make it mandatory. And sorry Antigua we cannot give away our gift.

  5. zandoli
    October 8, 2021

    If Dominicans do not want to take the vaccines, it is better to give it to Antigua before it goes to waste.

  6. Mark
    October 8, 2021

    The PM should send all our supplies to Antigua since we don’t need them in Dominica.
    I suspect his inventory is running low as a result of his mandatory policies.

  7. Just with time
    October 7, 2021

    Now they want help from dominica….all d time choksi was in dominica…u were not hearing about farmer brown….but God is not a police….and my pm is just as crooked as he….birds of a feather always
    gang up together….u all days will be numbered one of those good days…. gather all u riches while in office…all those Caribbean leaders as all the same….

  8. Please come take
    October 7, 2021

    Come quick Antigua and please take all. Because we don’t want it, and we don’t need it. So take the vaccine and the health professionals too, because they keep confusing us with “respect the protocol” meanwhile, the same hypocrites dem not going to quarantine after they come from….who knows where.

    • Under the radar
      October 9, 2021

      I now need a vaccine for the laughter you gave me… I’m in a laughter loop… hahaha take the drugs and the pushers… you should be commissioner next, you’d solve the problem from the roots to the branches.

  9. SN
    October 7, 2021

    Beggars are even choosing what product they want. Wow! I know we have to help each other, but to actually name what kind of vaccine you want to be given, that is boldness. Didn’t they get a Pfizer donation from the U.S., the source of our Pfizer vaccine?

    • Watching
      October 10, 2021

      Ikr give dem all de chineese vax alreaxy my other shot is almost due

  10. Hope
    October 7, 2021

    You mandate vaccines without vaccine? What kind of asinine move is that? I’m starting to think that the only qualifications you need to be a politician is a very low IQ! Stupzzzz man!

  11. Channel 1
    October 7, 2021

    Aye Gaston, based on the contents of the following CNN article I read today, it seems like y’all fellas going to be on ad infinitum search and beg quest for Covid vaccines…

    [An excerpt from the CNN article]
    “But it’s a signal that countries should prepare for fresh surges of Covid-19. “These findings suggest that a large proportion of the vaccinated population could lose its protection against infection in the coming months, perhaps increasing the potential for new epidemic waves,” they wrote.”
    Read the rest here -> https://edition.cnn.com/2021/10/06/health/pfizer-vaccine-waning-immunity/index.html

    I suppose here endeth the ‘herd immunity’ monotonous repetitions.

    #De_Covid-Vaccine-Prick-a-thon_Just-Start

  12. Lin clown
    October 7, 2021

    We have to help our brothers and sisters in Antigua.One love

    • %
      October 7, 2021

      I just remembered Antigua, CHOKSI and Dominica. I wonder whats up the sleeves of those two corrupt leaders!!

  13. Mon- fa- RED
    October 7, 2021

    Nonsense! Antigua never looks to Dominica. That’s just another scandal in the making between these two very corrupt prime ministers. When that happened the first time right in the middle of it was the Mehul Choksi scandal, so look out for another big one

  14. %
    October 7, 2021

    Yes Antigua and Dominica do indeed have close ties.
    a Two leaders with dictatorial tendencies.
    b. two egregious liars as Prime ministers
    c. the two countries shared vaccines from India
    d. the two countries were embroiled with the CHOKSI matter
    e.Are the leaders Illuminaties too??
    Only thing is, the brown paperbag is brighter than the liar in chief, who is greedier, more vindictive and opaque on matters of state..
    Liar Skerrit as a quid pro quo, should Dominicans look towards Antigua for a Stimulus???

  15. derp
    October 7, 2021

    Sure why not it’s just going to pack up somewhere in storage, just like the Hurricane Maria supplies, until they spoil!

    • Outside Looking In
      October 8, 2021

      This article sums up every thing that is backwards in Dominica.

      Dominica has enough vacine to provide for every Dominican. But the people of Dominica are to stubborn or stupid to get vacinated.

      Dominica had a huge advantage over most other countries that have struggled to get enough vacine for their population. Dominica could be so far ahead, a leader in the world,
      but Dominica has squandered this advantage.

      I guess this allows Dominica to continue to be a beggar nation, crying about how hard things are while doing nothing to help themselves. This is a nation of self inflicted despair.

      Give the vacine away to people that will us it. Give your gold away, give your independence away, give your pride away, give your future away. What a pathetic people on a meaningless little island in the middle of no where.

      Wake up.

