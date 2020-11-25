Antigua: Attorney appeals for equity in laws concerning fatherhood

Antiguan attorney at Law ,Roland Moore, has issued a strong call for the revision of laws to allow fathers to play a greater role in the lives of their children.

In explaining his appeal Moore said that many of the current laws reflect the era of slavery and plantation society that then existed. In that era men were not “bred” or expected to be fathers to their children but instead were “bred to be labour on the plantation and bred to produce more slaves.”

“It is the view of some that these laws would have also ensured that…men didn’t have rights to their children.” he added.

Moore also stated that laws passed in Britain were accepted wholesale in the islands that gave greater rights to married men than unmarried men in regards to parental rights over their children.

These laws came at a time when unmarried men were in a minority in Britain and failed to address the situation in the islands where the majority of men were unmarried and most individuals in the islands were largely born out of wedlock as in contrast to Britain.

