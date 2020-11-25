Antigua: Attorney appeals for equity in laws concerning fatherhood

Antiguan attorney at Law ,Roland Moore, has issued a strong call for the revision of laws to allow fathers to play a greater role in the lives of their children.
In explaining his appeal Moore said that many of the current laws reflect the era of slavery and plantation society that then existed. In that era men were not “bred” or expected to be fathers to their children but instead were “bred to be labour on the plantation and bred to produce more slaves.”
“It is the view of some that these laws would have also ensured that…men didn’t have rights to their children.” he added.
Moore also stated that laws passed in Britain were accepted wholesale in the islands that gave greater rights to married men than unmarried men in regards to parental rights over their children.
These laws came at a time when unmarried men were in a minority in Britain and failed to address the situation in the islands where the majority of men were unmarried and most individuals in the islands were largely born out of wedlock as in contrast to Britain.
Pre and Post Slavery Laws continue to be on the outdated books of debase and rejected thinking of the past. How long will present Black Mis-leaders don the White Man’ Global outfits while perpetrating? Alkebulan Males have filled up the Jail Cells or Killed, on flimsy charges from the initiation of Cartel in the Western Hemisphere, with few making a case of freeing him/Her. The conspiracy have been well entrenched , when True History is uncovered, using Penal Colony Jamaica as an example, Shameful, depressing and dejecting would be the way to describing the African experience in the Americas. We have more Africans in RASIST USA jails , than the entire World penal systems put together. In the Caribbean, the Hate that exist are directed by Anglo/American trained Blacks and Light skinned as they make themselves comfortable in Status Quo. As the Demonization of Africans is the Mantra the World over, African self-Hate is facing this Esteemed Race of People straight UP.
ADMIN: ‘We have more Africans in RASIST USA jails , than the entire World penal systems put together.’
While the number of African Americans incarcerated in the U.S.A is alarming and grossly disproportionate to the total population of the country, that statement is not factual based on current available information.
Ahhhhh, the good old colonial laws. We have a few here as well but…you know the powers that be are benefiting from the people being poor so oh well.
A Parental Alienation Study, published earlier this year in the UK, is the most comprehensive survey ever undertaken on the issue of parental alienation. For parents that have been alienated from their children the study is a welcomed ray of light. It can be accessed and downloaded from the UK Parental Alienation Study Website.
Thirty years ago I published a pamphlet titled “The Right To A Father”. It specifically related to the Caribbean and the inhuman laws that separate children from one or other parent in the lead up and aftermath of a divorce.
I am pleased that a member of the legal profession has now taken the issue of these outdated laws and court procedures on board.
Admin. If I insert a direct link to the UK Report my comment is flagged as spam. Perhaps you can attend to this.
ADMIN: The report can be accessed directly here: https://www.canva.com/design/DAEAF75oOd0/view#17
Parental Alienation Study Website: https://parentalalienationuk.info/