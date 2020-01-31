Antigua closes its borders to travellers from the People’s Republic of China

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda have decided to close its borders effective immediately, to travellers from the People’s Republic of China.
The government indicated this decision came in light of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) declaration that novel Coronavirus pandemic is a global health emergency. Mre than 8,200 have been infected worldwide.
Prime Minister Gaston Browne noted that “a global health emergency is also defined by the WHO as a ‘public health emergency of international concern’ and as ‘an extraordinary event’ that is ‘serious.
