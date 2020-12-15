Antigua records another COVID death: total deaths now 5

Antigua and Barbuda has recorded another COVID-19 death, bringing the total number to five.
Rhea Jarvis, a health care worker, died on December 13 after contracting the Coronavirus.
The patient, a forty-six year old female hospital employee who has been on vacation since mid-November, was admitted to the hospital on December 10, with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. (ARDS).
As a part of enhanced protocols for patients with ARDS at the hospital, a swab test for COVID-19 was done which confirmed the diagnosis.
The patient was stabilized and transferred to the Infectious Disease Centre (IDC) for monitoring.
Over the next forty-eight (48) hours, the patient’s symptoms began worsening, at which time she was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Mount St. John Medical Centre where she continued to experience respiratory failure and ultimately succumbed to her illness.
Contact tracing is currently underway by the Ministry of Health in St Johns.
4 Comments
You can not give information like that.
What is her medical record ?
What is the comorbidity ?
What treatment was given ? When the treatment was given ?
What type of oxygenotherapy she got ? How many liters of oxygen per minute ?
Many questions that are CRUCIAL to understand what happened to this lady for real.
Saying she died because of covid is clearly not enough.
This type of misinformation is just to maintain the population in fear.
This is mass manipulation. Stop doing that and tell the truth.
From all report’s speaking to a friend in Antigua. They are treating the covid situation very badly.
Sad that’s this beautiful young woman died.
Utter disgrace and failure of the antiguan government to what i would assume was a lack of access to the necessary treatments that are widely available and known to treat COVID19.
As of december 2020, nobody without any serious terminal illness, or grave co-morbidity: like COPD, or other history or serious lung disease, kidney failure, ect.. should NOT be dying from this NOW treatable disease.
I daresay that as a HEALTH CARE worker, she wasn’t given the priority she deserved. Why not take her to the ICU immediately??
But of course I am NOT a health expert.
HOTEP!