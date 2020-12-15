Antigua records another COVID death: total deaths now 5

Antigua and Barbuda has recorded another COVID-19 death, bringing the total number to five.

Rhea Jarvis, a health care worker, died on December 13 after contracting the Coronavirus.

The patient, a forty-six year old female hospital employee who has been on vacation since mid-November, was admitted to the hospital on December 10, with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. (ARDS).

As a part of enhanced protocols for patients with ARDS at the hospital, a swab test for COVID-19 was done which confirmed the diagnosis.

The patient was stabilized and transferred to the Infectious Disease Centre (IDC) for monitoring.

Over the next forty-eight (48) hours, the patient’s symptoms began worsening, at which time she was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Mount St. John Medical Centre where she continued to experience respiratory failure and ultimately succumbed to her illness.

Contact tracing is currently underway by the Ministry of Health in St Johns.