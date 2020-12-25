APP Christmas Message 2020

‘Connecting. Building. Progress’
In a world where people have grown increasingly selfish, Christmas is as good a time as any for us to reflect on our ways, actions, and deeds.
If we indeed celebrate Christ during Christmas, which is the only reason for the season, we must do as Christ wants us to do, and simply do good by and for the people. Let us imagine that Christ is looking at us, as he is, and grading our sincere actions this Christmas season, what grade do you think you would receive?
The Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP) agrees that Christmas is a time for sharing the goodness of Jesus Christ. We take our cue from the Holy Bible, in the book of Matthew 5:16 which reads: “let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.” This is the only reason why APP pronounces and promotes a few of the many outreach programs which we do (the greatest part of our outreach is not promoted; again, guided by the holy word).
We hope that our work will inspire others to do likewise and give, genuinely, to those in need. We thank the many people who have called, written, met us face-to-face, messaged us, and offered support for our outreach initiatives. We thank those who – like us – have given, and we pray for God’s blessings to fall upon your sincere deeds. APP certainly cannot do this alone. We need a strong coalition of God-fearing men and women of goodwill to join hands in reaching out to our people.
Giving is never too much especially when we give, genuinely, to those in need. It is written in Luke 6:38, that when you give, the same measure of your giving comes back to you. We should therefore be contrite in our giving because what we give is what we will get. Let us use this COVID-19 global reality to sharpen our resolve to care and share. This is our world and we are one people. We are one community in one nation, and if we decide to address our issues – collectively – we can begin to fix our lovely Dominica in the new year, 2021.
Our party, the APP, is committed to working with every Dominican who sees peoples’ progress as being more important than that of an individual and at times, selfish ambitions. As we reconstruct our lives following a very challenging year, let us do so knowing that others are reconstructing their own lives as well. We therefore cannot, and should not be blinded by the plight of others. Give a hand; share love and compassion this Christmas, and your blessings will flow and multiply in 2021.
As for the APP, we will continue serving the people. In 2021 we expect to continue engaging the people and undertake multiple projects geared at uplifting families and communities. We expect to work with you, play with you, grow with you, celebrate with you, and be with you during your moments of grief. As a new party, we may not have many physical things to give, but the membership of the APP will continue to serve as vessels of love, empathy and compassion, family, and togetherness.
One of our main focus in 2021 is to team up with Singoalla Blomqvist-Williams to promote and mobilize support, and assistance towards the completion of the amazing work which she has done to recommission the Delices – Petite Savanne Road. We have chosen this project because this important link road, when completed, will again reconnect the East to the South-West of Dominica, thus alleviating the plight of many Dominicans. We have also adopted the communities of Bagatelle and Tarreau – with more to come in 2021.
Fellow Dominica, it is only when we come together, we achieve together. When we seek to achieve selfishly, we might achieve selfishly, but when we work selflessly, we achieve endlessly. Let us make 2021 the year of coalition-building and the beginning of the progressive season for more of our people. We are already together; let us just work in harmony and more meaningfully, so that 2021 can indeed be a year of joy. It just takes courage and a united sense of purpose to achieve this goal and many others.
On behalf of our Interim Executive: Sharon Vidal, Sherlyn Sabaroach, Kendra Stephen, the other members of the executive and our families, our Strategy, Media and Public Relations and Outreach team, the Women & Youth and Men Action National Committees, the members of the First National Convention Committee, the party’s general membership, affiliates, partners, sponsors, well-wishers, and political opponents, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a splendid 2021.
Happy Holidays from the Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP).
Best regards
Tahira Blanchard
Interim President.
5 Comments
I understand what you are saying, but dem people are very smart about the way they playing politics. They are stepping light on dem issues because they have to work with the way things work in de system. Let the others like Rasta and other faith based groups deal with that. I agree with dem.
APP, is this a Political statement masking the Christmas message? as you continue your journey into politics, you will surely uncover that jesus Christ have nothing to do with Christmas. As you Progress the path to high office, RE-educating yourselves and your supporters about the Diety worshiped, who and what created it, should be the utmost priority. If your lord and savior looks exactly like your former Slave master, it is highly possible that you are still indoctrinated. Is it not time to break the chains of Darkness, perpetrated on Us the last 400 hundred years? the word out there is that the APP is likely the future of Dominica’ politics, hope they can also lead to Uncover and Teach, while being the New Dawn.
100% agreed. We need leadership that comprehensively understands the issues we face and is genuinely committed to the progress of the average Dominican without having to conform to eurocentric or otherwise foreign interests.
I would also like the APP to clarify wether they are a feminism based organisation? Your specific use of the term ‘Women, Youth and Men’ seems to be setting the tone of your underlying agenda.
Whenever a group decides to give women their rightful respect and dues in society insecure folks call it feminisms. If society respected and revered women as they deserve there would be no need for it to be highlighted.
A question was asked, is the APP a feminism based organisation? If these people are to lead us in the future, then we need clarity about their agenda. We have been ruled by charlatans for long enough, making a bunch of claims that they never deliver. If this APP wants to be taken seriously, then they need to respect the public by being crystal clear about what they represent. Women being respected is not the theme here, we simply want to know who/what the APP is. Do they have the genuine interests of Dominica at heart? Or will they simply modernise the same old eurocentric way of leadership with have seen in the past. Frank n Stein, if you are part of the APP and you are trying to misdirect a legitimate question, then you are setting a dangerous precident. Leaders are accountable to the people and as such they are required to be transparent about their intentions!