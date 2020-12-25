APP Christmas Message 2020

‘Connecting. Building. Progress’

In a world where people have grown increasingly selfish, Christmas is as good a time as any for us to reflect on our ways, actions, and deeds.

If we indeed celebrate Christ during Christmas, which is the only reason for the season, we must do as Christ wants us to do, and simply do good by and for the people. Let us imagine that Christ is looking at us, as he is, and grading our sincere actions this Christmas season, what grade do you think you would receive?

The Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP) agrees that Christmas is a time for sharing the goodness of Jesus Christ. We take our cue from the Holy Bible, in the book of Matthew 5:16 which reads: “let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.” This is the only reason why APP pronounces and promotes a few of the many outreach programs which we do (the greatest part of our outreach is not promoted; again, guided by the holy word).

We hope that our work will inspire others to do likewise and give, genuinely, to those in need. We thank the many people who have called, written, met us face-to-face, messaged us, and offered support for our outreach initiatives. We thank those who – like us – have given, and we pray for God’s blessings to fall upon your sincere deeds. APP certainly cannot do this alone. We need a strong coalition of God-fearing men and women of goodwill to join hands in reaching out to our people.

Giving is never too much especially when we give, genuinely, to those in need. It is written in Luke 6:38, that when you give, the same measure of your giving comes back to you. We should therefore be contrite in our giving because what we give is what we will get. Let us use this COVID-19 global reality to sharpen our resolve to care and share. This is our world and we are one people. We are one community in one nation, and if we decide to address our issues – collectively – we can begin to fix our lovely Dominica in the new year, 2021.

Our party, the APP, is committed to working with every Dominican who sees peoples’ progress as being more important than that of an individual and at times, selfish ambitions. As we reconstruct our lives following a very challenging year, let us do so knowing that others are reconstructing their own lives as well. We therefore cannot, and should not be blinded by the plight of others. Give a hand; share love and compassion this Christmas, and your blessings will flow and multiply in 2021.

As for the APP, we will continue serving the people. In 2021 we expect to continue engaging the people and undertake multiple projects geared at uplifting families and communities. We expect to work with you, play with you, grow with you, celebrate with you, and be with you during your moments of grief. As a new party, we may not have many physical things to give, but the membership of the APP will continue to serve as vessels of love, empathy and compassion, family, and togetherness.

One of our main focus in 2021 is to team up with Singoalla Blomqvist-Williams to promote and mobilize support, and assistance towards the completion of the amazing work which she has done to recommission the Delices – Petite Savanne Road. We have chosen this project because this important link road, when completed, will again reconnect the East to the South-West of Dominica, thus alleviating the plight of many Dominicans. We have also adopted the communities of Bagatelle and Tarreau – with more to come in 2021.

Fellow Dominica, it is only when we come together, we achieve together. When we seek to achieve selfishly, we might achieve selfishly, but when we work selflessly, we achieve endlessly. Let us make 2021 the year of coalition-building and the beginning of the progressive season for more of our people. We are already together; let us just work in harmony and more meaningfully, so that 2021 can indeed be a year of joy. It just takes courage and a united sense of purpose to achieve this goal and many others.

On behalf of our Interim Executive: Sharon Vidal, Sherlyn Sabaroach, Kendra Stephen, the other members of the executive and our families, our Strategy, Media and Public Relations and Outreach team, the Women & Youth and Men Action National Committees, the members of the First National Convention Committee, the party’s general membership, affiliates, partners, sponsors, well-wishers, and political opponents, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a splendid 2021.

Happy Holidays from the Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP).

Best regards

Tahira Blanchard

Interim President.