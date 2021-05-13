APP postpones Party Congress and Convention

The executive members of the Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP) wish to inform the public of the postponement of our first Congress and Convention which was scheduled for May 15 and 16, respectively to August 21 and 22, 2021.

This change in the party plans comes as a result of Covid-19 related travel protocols which has affected the on-time arrival of key leadership participants. The necessary travel arrangements have since been rescheduled to coincide with the new date for those events.

A recent statement by the Hon. Prime Minister of Dominica and other regional governments, on the possibility of reduction in quarantine for people who are vaccinated makes the new plans much easier.

We thank the public for their interest in APP’s agenda and promise to stand with the people through thick and thin. With this stated, we will soon release a list of activities in the lead-up to APP’s convention. The interim executive committee and appointed leaders will continue to lead the party’s operations until the convening of the first public convention.

One of our first and foremost mission is to stand with the protesting lecturers from the Dominica State College (DSC). We believe in the cause that they stand for, and the entire weight of our party is placed on their efforts. We again call on the public to stand for this cause as well.

Thanks again for your enthusiasm in our brand of politics, and we look forward to welcoming you to APP’s first national convention later this summer.

We will proceed with our eyes on the mission and our hearts with the people.

Julius Corbett Party President