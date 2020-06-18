APP response to Kent Vital of DFP

We are honoured to receive such warm welcome from the Political Leaders of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) Mr. Kent Vital. He is the second political party leader to welcome us, following Mr. Roosevelt Skerrit, leader of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) who – within hours of our website launch – called to welcome us and to pledge his cooperation.

As a party, we wish to emphasize, first and foremost, that our mission is to steadfastly promote the welfare of all Dominicans, and to serve our constituents with a renewed sense of vigilance and determination. The purpose of our formation is to create space for growth within the Dominican electoral system, and to respond to demands from the wider Dominican community.

If there is any individual, party, or organization whose mission line up with that of the Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP), we shall gladly work with them in keeping with our motto: People Together, Working for One and Another. In that light, we stand willing to work with any political party in the interest of all the people.

Although it is the wish of brother Kent Vidal of the DFP, that APP’s presence on the scene should be part of an all-opposition force “with should have one goal in mind now and that is to remove the current administration”, our number one or main goal is to satisfy calls for a new approach to electoral politics in Dominica. We are confident that our plans, this new politics, our policies and strategies to win, will find favour with the majority.

Our movement is Dominica’s coalition platform. We remain open to any and every opportunity to collaborate in the name of progress, unity and effective political representation for all the people; this will guide our present and future partnerships.

The public will see the unfolding of our initiatives, and a complete team of officials and candidates – including our first Political Leader – will be introduced to the public at APP’s first Annual National Convention in May 2021.

Be a party of something good. Read about our plans @ https://appdominica.com/

Media and Communication Team