APP spreads joy for Christmas with second annual Meals on Wheels

The Alternative Peoples` Party spread joy on Christmas Day with the second annual Christmas Meals on Wheels. Over 250 people were served with hot homemade meals, breakfast and lunch was served on Christmas day.

The meals on Wheels started in the community of Pointe Michel and proceeded to the community of Bellevue, Bagatelle, Fond St. Jean, Newtown and the capital Roseau.

The meals were well received and team APP was pleased to bring some cheer to the people on Christmas Day.

God Bless you All and God Bless Dominica.