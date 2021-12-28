APP spreads joy for Christmas with second annual Meals on Wheels

The Alternative Peoples` Party spread joy on Christmas Day with the second annual Christmas Meals on Wheels. Over 250 people were served with hot homemade meals, breakfast and lunch was served on Christmas day.
The meals on Wheels started in the community of Pointe Michel and proceeded to the community of Bellevue, Bagatelle, Fond St. Jean, Newtown and the capital Roseau.
The meals were well received and team APP was pleased to bring some cheer to the people on Christmas Day.
God Bless you All and God Bless Dominica.
When these politicians and prospective politicians want to hoodwink gullible people they use the name of God profusely. When they gain political power their actions are most ungodly.
The poor needs much more than a plate of food once per year. They need something sustainable to put food on their daily table. What about advocating and appealing to the relevant authorities on these beleaguered people’s behalf to create employment opportunities for them.
i thought they were no longer reps of the APP as sent out in a previous statement by the party
Lin that is just a second front for Skerrit. Who financing that my man, come election they will combine in one front, trust me, nothing for nothing but I glad the people had something to eat.
That is the way to go APP.Show those lying,greedy,traitorous,crooked UWP what love is.