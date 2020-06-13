APP Statement on George Floyd

The entire world witnessed the taking of the life of an individual while in the custody of the protective forces on May 25, 2020.

George Floyd, a black man who was choked to death by the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sent shockwaves across the world and reminds us of the many prejudices and stereotypes which mar societies, communities and peoples’ the world over.

Amidst the cries to resist racism and ‘Black Lives Matter’ in America, England, Australia, France and elsewhere, there are similar cries in predominantly ‘black’ communities – like Dominica – where prejudices and stereotypes serve as tools to pitch one against the other.

The Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP) calls for a halt of racism with all its extensions. The wanton control of a people, perpetuated by hatred, division and indifference are as terrible as the racism itself – if not worse. People cannot thrive where prejudices exist and believe that there is need for a coast to coast action against such prejudicial and racial attitudes.

We mourn with our brothers and sisters of America. We pray that the relatives of Mr. Floyd find peace and comfort through their period of grief, but most importantly, we hope that justice for Mr. Floyd is swift. The words of Dr. King that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” could not be more appropriate today, especially since there are several injustices on our shores.

If nothing else, let the death of George Floyd take us to the place where we take a conscious and very sober look at our own actions as people against our own people. If we only look closely, we might see there might have been several metaphoric George Floyd moments in Dominica.

Let us address our inactions now.

Tahira Blanchard

Interim President