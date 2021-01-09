APP’s statement on the January 6, 2021 impasse in Washington

Evil is never good, right is never wrong, and wrong can never be right.
My brothers and sisters, the violence which surrounded the Congressional Confirmation of the Electoral College Vote for the election of the 46th President of the United States of America is wrong. Period!
There should be no excuse or substitute for violence as an answer to any political impasse, because violence only breeds more violence. My Dominican brothers and sisters, let us be cautious with our calls for violence in Dominica following the ugly scenes which were played out in the USA on Wednesday must never ever happen in Dominica.
There is always a better way to do the things we intend to do. We should be strategic in our thought and be slow to anger. In fact, the Holy Bible – in Proverbs – teaches, that a person of quick temper acts foolishly, and those who harbor evil devices are hated. We need a middle ground, and APP provides this middle of the road position for meaningful compromise in Dominica’s politics.
My brothers and sisters, the lessons from our neighbors, the USA, on January 6 speak loudly to us here in Dominica. While we understand the people’s rights to protest – and we encourage it – APP wholehearted condemns of all forms of violence and lawlessness. We are also acutely aware that corrupt systems and governments inflict more violence on a people, than the people can ever dream to commit against the system and government.
My brothers and sisters, Wednesday’s action shows the abuse of power and fight for democracy, and at the end – democracy won. The scars, however, remain with us; hate and racial tensions will linger for a long time in America. Wednesday’s actions show us the ugliness of an overgrown appetite for power, and how a clearly defined structure of authority and checks and balances can expose, and even remove or neutralize such ugliness.
Brothers and sisters, what we need now in Dominica – more than ever before – is a sober discussion about what is decent and good and right for all of us – not just for a few. Let’s turn our anger against the system into the right passion to change the system. Let’s employ the right tools; let’s work together; let’s achieve together. We are better when we combine our best efforts.
We are each other’s keeper. We can fix Dominica together with an APP-lead winning coalition. Join our effort which is driven by love, compassion and empathy. Let’s be sober in our anger…let’s be sober in our anger, but we are right to be angered by authoritarian abuse.
@help us lord, question?!.. who lost the December 2019 election in Dominica? and who lost the Presidential election in the us? Did Skerrit or the Labor Party blocks roads, set fire, harass bishop and priests, threaten voters, stone law enforcements, just to name a few. Even still at present does not think election is over still causing unrest in the country. These are the works of a looser like Trump. The Trump like behavior of Lennox who incited the same message of Trump after he 2019 election in Dominica. Stop your lies and garbage.
Kid y the Block, you should apologize ASAP to this Nonsensical thoughts that you written? This is a fake message that you have written and to be honest you have written weird personal dushuy thoughts where our people read with disgust. This article is not well researched, nor addressed in a disciplined manner that our people and readers are able to comprehend your message which is not visionary nor accommodating.
HON. Lennox Linton is not in your camp as you attempt to address him deliberately that appears to make nonsense. You’re therefore lost in this story as your message says nothing to us but you just had to go get at our formidable Honourable Linton and his well disciplined United Workers Party (UWP).
Stop being personal and be objective on matters of state and good Governance.
If you wish to comment on matters of our ailing corrupted Labour government then, do done prolific research and look around our Dominica tell us, under failed Skerrit where is the Development? UWP…
APP, instead of overly concerning yourselves with events in the US, how do you plan to tackle and resolve these perennial domestic problems?
*The ever rising unemployment especially among the youthful population?
*Rising inflation and the stubbornly stagnant wages?
*The acute shortage of personnel, expertise, equipment and other essential resources at the medical institutions?
*Restoration of the once thriving Middle Class?
*The very liberal granting of work permits to unskilled laborers from China to pack supermarket shelves, cash, clean, etc.
*Forensic audit of the wanton abuse and misuse of the CBI funds?
*What are your plans to curb the political fragmentation of the country?
*What measures or legislation do you plan to enact to significantly reduce the widespread corruption that is presently hampering progress in the country?
Make your party relevant by providing workable solutions to these seemingly intractable problems that are adversely impacting Dominica.
You are completely missing the point simply to remain “politically” correct!
What the events that unfolded at the US capitol have taught us is simple; if you lie to the people and they become motivated based on those lies the fall out is going to badddddddd! On the other hand, the positive is that when people become motivated guided by motivated leadership, coupled with MILITANCY no amount of police can stop them. Not even the Corbette led DLP Militia masquerading as the CDPF.
The so called Trump idiots including one who is ALLEGEDLY from Dca based on photos circulating via social media rallied for the wrong reason having been told numerous lies and financed by selfish, power hungry politicians who seem intent on remaining in power like in Dca today. My hope is that the politicians in Dca have taken note that and are more aware of what can happen when people believe in a cause, right or wrong and are ready to die fighting for it.
Take note Dca!
Calls for violence? What are you referring to?
Be specific!!!
Throw HOT WATER on them, if they come on your step?
The blood of the nation will be on your hands if you vote UWP? Isn’t that Trump like rhetoric?
Call them traitor on the bus, in the supermarket, on the aeroplane, in the cemetry?
What about the usage of our money for the benefit of one set of people? Isn’t that a call for violence?
When we cannot have fair election since 2005. Isn’t that a call for violence?
So who is provoking the people to be violent? Answer me please!
“Skerrit who incited the same message of Trump before the election and who would most likely done like Trump had he lost the 2019 election”–@Help us Lord
You really need the Lord to help you not us, because you do not have the truth. That statement above is definitely not true; you know it and the rest of know it too!
How can you so boldly and wrongly compare Donald Trump with PM Skerrit? There is no comparison between the two! You are speaking about someone else; that is for sure.
You statement above is definitely the other way around. It seem that you were in another World for the whole of 2019 and especially a number of days before the general election–otherwise you are a disgusting and dishonest individual–what a shame!
What you mean Elisabeth, Trump and Skerrit very similar both are psychopaths, go and ask Dr. Benjamin.
Only God can Fix Dominica! Not App, and who are you? to say that racial tensions will linger for a long time in America, are some Prophet who knows the future. America was founded on Christian principles, with the word of God guiding the Founding Fathers.
I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America
and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation
under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Fix your House before you judge another man House.
Weak and incompetent losers always blame someone else for their failures so-called UWP criminals put up or shut up!
The APP is comprised of political neophytes who are just seeking public attention solely for themselves. Just the name alone give one pause to take them serious.
Dominica is beset with numerous problems – a struggling economy; high unemployment; low wages; massive corruption; political tribalism; galloping dictatorship; a decimated middle class; a sorry healthcare system; lack of social services; no transparency or accountability in government; corrosion of democratic norms; poor infrastructure and I can continue ad nauseam but I will spare you any further discomfort.
If you (AAP) really want to be relevant and taken seriously by the electorate, bring pressure to bear on this Ham & Turkey regime to effect changes to their misguided policies in order to lessen the suffering of the masses.
Learn to bark a yard before you bark abroad.
“Bible – in Proverbs – teaches, that a person of quick temper acts foolishly, and those who harbor evil devices are hated.” You talking about Skerrit. David did not hug and negotiate with goliath. Samson did not use the jaw bone for decorating. The bible gave of countless examples where war was fought with the help of God. Good men must always be ready to push back against evil. It is only when evil men know there is an equal or stronger opposing force that they behave. No one is in support of violence and lawlessness in any form but wise men is aware there is always evil and sometimes you have to fight using violence. I see why black people were enslaved 400 yrs. Water and fire kills but essential for life. The strongest government structure was stressed and tested and it proved to work. Now we know the US has the strongest democracy because there are those who are ready to uphold truth, integrity, and the constitution. There is a time for everything under the sun.
Sorry, but APP is still an unknown quantity to me and I guess to most Dominicans. What do you guys stand for, are you a serious political party representing local interests on the ground?What is your manifesto, who are the people behind this shadow organisation, who is financing you? If you are genuine please, come out of that shadow, take off the mask and reveal yourselves touti-ni. Right now I don’t know whether you’re fowl, beef or fish.
Pure rubbish and garbage. Who called for violence in Dominica? What steps have you all taken to address our problem? What did you say or do to address our December 2019 stolen election? Did you see violence after the stolen election ? If you guys were a responsible party you would-be addressing the Trump like behavior of Skerrit who incited the same message of Trump before the election and who would most likely done like Trump had he lost the 2019 election. You guys must stop that Ham and Turkey politics
That statement is not for you, Help us Lord. This is a sober reflection for people of goodwill and you will be amazed how many people do agree that there is need to cool down the tempo in Dominica. This is rather wise and timely. APP is not playing Turkey politics; they are responding to it. Stay there still with that attitude and see if APP will not eat your dinner for you.