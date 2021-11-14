Austria to impose lockdown on unvaccinated from Monday

CNN reports that Austria is set to implement lockdown measures for those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from Monday according to Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

With 65% of Austria’s population being fully vaccinated (one of the lower rates in the European Union) against corona virus ,these lockdown measures are taken to curb a recent spike in the spread of the disease. With the new measures announced Sunday, the unvaccinated are ordered to stay home except for a few limited exceptions.

The measures will be policed by officers carrying out regular spot checks on those individuals who are out and about in public.