Austria to impose lockdown on unvaccinated from Monday

CNN reports that Austria is set to implement lockdown measures for those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from Monday according to Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.
With 65% of Austria’s population being fully vaccinated (one of the lower rates in the European Union) against corona virus ,these lockdown measures are taken to curb a recent spike in the spread of the disease. With the new measures announced Sunday, the unvaccinated are ordered to stay home except for a few limited exceptions.
The measures will be policed by officers carrying out regular spot checks on those individuals who are out and about in public.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.