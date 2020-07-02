Awareness Gathering: Justice for Kenny Mitchel

Set for: Saturday 4, July 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Bay Front, Roseau, Dominica

Dominicans are expected to gather between the hours of 4:00 p.m – 6:00p.m for an “Awareness Justice for Kenny Mitchel” gathering.

——————————————————————————————————————————————

Kenny Mitchel, a Black man from Dominica, lost his life at the hands of Gavin Scott Hapgood, a White American investment banker, on April 13, 2019 on the Island of Anguilla, a British overseas territory.

On April 16, 2019 Scott was arrested. He was charged with manslaughter and granted U.S $74,000 bail on the condition that he return to Anguilla for his future court dates. On April 18, Scott flew to his home in Connecticut on a private jet. On November 11, 2019, he didn’t appear for his scheduled court date – a move which essentially saw him forfeit his bail and become an international fugitive.

The death of George Floyd has plucked at the open wounds of Kenny’s family, friends and fellow islanders.

In a joint statement Nicole Morson, and Terron Azille, spokespeople for Caribbean Lives Matter, the organization spearheading “Justice for Kenny”, stated, “American white privilege extends beyond its borders and with the world’s climate right now, we have to stomp out all examples of this. All men are created equal, and if you take another man’s life you must have your day in court. Scott Hapgood must return to Anguilla to face trial. Enough is enough. Black Lives Matter!”

Dominicans are encouraged to join the peaceful rally to be held on Saturday 4, July 2020 between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the Roseau Bayfront. The organizers made it clear that the rally is in no way a protest against the government, police, or judicial system of Dominica, but a show of solidarity with Kenny’s family, and a call for justice on the international scene.

Attendees are encouraged to wear black in solidarity.

Currently, approximately 30,000 have signed a petition at https://www.change.org/forkennymitchel calling for the UN, US & UK governments to make sure justice is served.

“The Kenny Mitchel Scott Hapgood saga has shown that money, power and white privilege extends beyond the United States of America”, the organizers decreed. “It need to be stomped out. No one is above the law.”

More information can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/caribbeanlivesmatter/

———————————————————————————————————————————

When: Saturday 4, July 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Bay Front, Roseau Dominica

More information at: https://www.facebook.com/caribbeanlivesmatter/