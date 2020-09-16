Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state

Barbados has declared its intention to remove Queen Elizabeth as the head of state according to a BBC report.

“The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind,” the Caribbean island nation’s government stated.

A speech delivered by the governor-general but written by Prime Minister Motley said the Barbadian people want a Barbadian head of state.

“This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving,” the speech read.

