Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state

Barbados has declared its intention to remove Queen Elizabeth as the head of state according to a BBC report.
“The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind,” the Caribbean island nation’s government stated.
A speech delivered by the governor-general but written by Prime Minister Motley said the Barbadian people want a Barbadian head of state.
“This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving,” the speech read.
Man bites dog.
Say it again , tell dem let dem know Skeritt on de road again.That handsome opposition leader would drag that country down. Please God guide our people.
Allyou would beg mercy if that,would happen.
The island of Barbados will be able to defend themselves with their outstanding army and large navy if they get invaded. They will not need the British or United states while repelling any invaders. If they get hit by a major hurricane they will not need any foreign assistance they have it all under control.
I guess that’s their way of saying… Barb-adios!
It’s a white supremacy thing, that must stop. Someday Lizibet has to give back to Africa what they have stolen and kept our people poor. Start with giving back that billion$ golden chariot made of pure African gold. Concerning independence, France has done just as wicked. France in the early 60’s had 14 African colonies sign a PAC for re-colonization instead of independence. Also forced them to deposit 85% ($500 billion annually) of their reserves in the French bank, and “if” they need any they must apply and only get up to 15% if they qualify. Well, 2 colonies Mali & Guinea refused, so France burned and ravaged their capitals, then poured concrete into their sewage systems just to strong-arm the others into signing. And they did. Today everyone refers to Africans as poor people after all those inhumane acts. This info was 1st revealed by the AU (African Union) amb to the u.s., France had her AU puppets fire her promptly.
ADMIN: A detailed account can be found here: https://blogs.mediapart.fr/jecmaus/blog/300114/franceafrique-14-african-countries-forced-france-pay-colonial-tax-benefits-slavery-and-colonization
Thanks for the link, very very informative. Everyone should read this and be aware.
Barbados is lucky but this shows many African countries were not and are still under economic war without full independence from these worthless and very wicked western colonizers, while the rest of the world does nothing since they are not european countries affected.
Just a note to one of the commentors. Dominica does not have a ballot listing candidates to be elected for President yet.
You don’t vote for a president, just as you don’t vote for a prime minister. All Dominicans really should familiarize themselves with the constitution. Some of the requirements in the constitution is really set up to allow for corruption, since one entity is allowed, “with consultation” to choose another entity. British leftover garbage.
Got rid of the Brits? I guess the US embassy next, so the eyes and ears of the international community is no more. So next China will come in and no one to stop these corrupt caribbean leaders.
The Chinese would love to have a navy base in the Caribbean.
Now here comes China to offer you a dirty high interest rate loan, the spiral begins.
This means Barbados will become a Republic the same as Guyana, and Dominica!
I would much prefer for Dominica to have remained a member of the Commonwealth of Nations, with Elizabeth remaining the head of State.
At least, in regards of signing laws and other essential matters into law would be determined whether they are oppressive, barbaric or unconstitutional, and she might refuse to attached her signature to anything which deems unconstitutional, intended to victimized those who opposes such government as Roosevelt Skerrit.
Savarin is nothing more than a rubber stamp of Roosevelt, who is powerless to be a man and refuse to signature the crappy bits of legislation he signs!
The man does not have any power to decide what is in the interest of himself, or the nation.
The head of any State should have the power to fire any corrupt Prime Minister of government, regardless to which party he supports.
Partisan politics should not be the criteria for selecting a head (president) of the Republic!
The president’s position should be an autonomous position; free from the influence of politicians such as any prime minister ‘Roosevelt Skerrit.’
If the position was autonomous, and Savarin worked for the people, Roosevelt Skerrit would long be fired; hence it is time for the nation to call for a change in our constitutional instrument of independence, giving power to the president to fire such corrupted crooks as Roosevelt.
Right now Savarin position is a ceremonial puppets position, who sits and wait to be manipulated by Roosevelt, it is time for them to go!
Savarin or any other president should have the power to declare elections such as those witness in the country over the past fifteen years null and void!
This last one is the most visible stolen election, rigged by the Labor Party lead by the corrupted crook, Me Almost Nearly Cousin Roosevelt Skerrit!
“I would much prefer for Dominica to have remained a member of the Commonwealth of Nations, with Elizabeth remaining the head of State.”
Dominica is a member of the Commonwealth of Nations, along with many other republics with an historical connection to the UK.
Yes, indeed we are a member of the Commonwealth of Nations; however; there is a difference in having a head of State as we have in Dominica; and let’s compare to Barbados, Antigua, and the rest which has a governor appointed by the British government to Represent Elizabeth!
Because ours is a Republic we must have a President, which is a joke, for he has absolutely no significant power, the prime minister is the power!
A true president is as we have in the American system.
Although the government of Antigua, and Barbados nominates the candidates; when they are appointed, they apt to act independently free from local political interference; and may refuse to be influence by people like doctor Punjab!
I believe their salaries are even paid by the British Government, as they report to the British government; don’t quote me on that; I am not sure, so I have to talk to my cousin, and he is real Lois Robinson, who knows the facts on such issues.
“A true president is as we have in the American system.”
Heh, but I can scarcely think of a better example why NOT to have an executive presidency, other than Maduro.
Steve that’s real funny!
Hahahahahahahahahahahah!
@Francisco, “The head of any state should have the power to fire any corrupt prime minister of government regardless to which party he supports “So that means if by some miracle Linton, becomes prime minister he would not last half an hour in the hot seat 💺 then, that idiot would be on road before Jack could say Robinson ha ha I would love to see that my life would be completed!
But, but, but; let me tell you something Man Dog, if by any chance Me cousin Lennox Linton becomes prime minister of Dominica, and in less than five years as prime minister he boast millions of dollars in a bank, and have more Villas than his paid salary can afford.
You can rest and be assured; him cousin Francisco would be the first person to say “lock him up.”
Hahahahahahahahahahahah!
Anyway, in all of Lennox life I never heard anybody say he thief (tiff) anything, so I am not worried about him becoming Prime Minister, and begin to thief every and anything that’s not nailed down oui!
I know a certain fellow in high office in Dominica, him so thief he even thief the wind eh!
That boy is the most happy when hurricane blows, he risks his life outside to grab on to anything been blown away in the wind believing he will by some accident thief money from the wind eh!
His name and surname is thief!
Mr. Thief Thief!
Hahahahahahahahaahahha!
I love Mia philosophy… It is about time.
@Christopher Columbus
What we have in Dominica under the stewardship of Vladimir Skerrit and Xi Savarin is Plantation Politics. We have the Master, the House Slaves and the Field Slaves.
SKERRIT
MEMBERS OF CABINET
ORDINARY CITIZENS
@Ibo France, You just can’t Help yourself being a ‘Tit’ Nah?
Good move!!! Having the Crown sitting on the head of an independent Barbados did not translate into any tangible benefit for the Caribbean nation and its people. Just ask the Windrush multi-generations of Bajans what Great Britain has done to make their lives and livelihoods less burdensome.
Shooter you chose a suitable name. Who said there are no Covid-19 in Dominica? It comes in any state of form, you have just applied it. Next move is to send all people back to their roots. Who wants to be head of 66 square mile country, its degrading.
Please Note : Barbados is 166 Square Miles – fake news post 👈🏽
I can’t wait for Dominica to decide to change the name of the hospital from the name of a disgraceful member of Britain’s royal family to a name that indicates some national pride.
ADMIN: The Princess Margaret Hospital is now referred to as the Dominica China Friendship Hospital.
Does “referred to as” mean that we would like to call it that but officially it is still named for Margaret? When is that going to change?
@Jules Vert, Stop digging yourself further in. You just exposed yourself as one of those who haven’t been to DA for a long time but jump on the band wagon just criticising, else you would have known that we have a new hospital funded by the Chinese Government and named after our good relationship with the Chinese people, as explained to you by Admin. Just say thank you to admin for the info and save yourself more embarrassment.
Don’t be insensitive, ignorant or dismissive because you have not lost a loved one at the PMH recently. I have had such losses, including a parent, there over the past year. I must remind you that the state owned DBS Radio still calls the hospital Princess Margaret and hospital bills still reflect PMH.
My apologies and sympathy to you bro. Respect! I also had the experience of my mum passing at this hospital a couple years ago, but i can’t complain about the quality of care she received. Medical staff/Nurses were brilliant.
you dont have a new hotpital.What you have is a remodeled/remodeling hospital.
@Jules Vert, DNO has told you officially the hospital is now called Dominica China Friendship hospital what are you senile or what?
ADMIN: He poses an intelligent question that the government is in the best position to answer as the government continues to refer to the hospital as the Dominica China Friendship Hospital.
http://dominica.gov.dm/public-notice
We are not aware that there has been any official or legal process to change the name. In contacting the hospital we were advised that the official name is still Princess Margaret Hospital.
Thank you DNO my apologies go out to Jules Vert.
We now know who is senile! Fast talker!
Officially on the books i hear it is registered as the Roseau Hospital.
When I heard this speech I wholeheartedly agreed. We, the Caribbean people, should rid ourselves and our countries of the remaining vestiges of slavery and colonialism. How could Queen Elizabeth 2nd still be the Head of State of our politically independent states? Still trying to figure that one out. Bravo Mia, great move!
@Ibo France, Buy relying on the Americans to give us cornmeal, uncle Ben rice, and dirty chicken to kill us off that is what we call progress!!!
LBO- No one yet to explained to me what is slavery? My greatest days of slavery was going to school to learn, at that time, I thought they hated me, now I realised if I cannot form a sentence I will never hold a top payed job. Building houses, do farming and so on, are they making love?. Those who ran away never thought IRON and STEEL would float, vehicles would fly in the Air, cars, and trucks would carry loads instead of human. The Queen must be relieved. He who writes glass without the G, takes away the L and that is HE.
What great news and great respect for Barbados :-) I have never undirstood why former oppressors are so highly valued in the English speaking part of the Caribbean and also among nations like Austalia and New Zeeland. My respect goes to Dominica for declaring full independance and distance from former past by having an elected president as the formal head of state, despite all the other crap inherited from UK like driving on the wrong side of the road, religious oppression by the government, judical system, measure-units and other traditions you have adopted from the UK. Now the UK is crumbling and exposing them as over-inflated non-cooperative and self-centered eccentrics who will eventually become isolated in the community of nations. Nothing to get from there.
Good move! We must be liberated from these colonial masters and start recognizing our true heroes. Those who have paved the way for others through hard work and sacrifice. I await the day when our currency will no longer have her picture, instead warriors like PM Rosie Douglas, Marcus Garvey etc.
Until a natural disaster hits and we go back to them crying.
Or money available for certain types of project that we can benefit from and need to apply to the EU or the world bank for these funds.
We can either decide to rid ourselves of them completely or we can stop fooling ourselves. We will still act like children to parents where they are concerned. At least if we want their help.
As long as they don’t get like Dominica with Charles Savarin and Roosevelt Skerrit because under them Dominica is far more colonial than when we were under Britain or even slavery.