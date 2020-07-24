BBC seeks Dominica resident to take part in Coronavirus challenge

BBC Radio 1 have launched a search to find one person from every country in the world to tell Coronavirus to go away.

Led by Radio 1 Breakfast host Greg James, the station will attempt to find one person from every country on earth to send a big ‘up yours’ to Coronavirus using a phrase with a similar meaning in their own country. Though such a mammoth task may prove impossible, all Radio 1 shows across the week will be supporting Greg and calling on listeners around the world for help tracking people down to take part.

Among the 193 people from 193 countries they are hoping to track down, the station hope to get in touch with someone in Dominica in time for the end of the breakfast show (10:00 BST) on Wednesday 29 July. Listeners can apply to get involved via bbc.co.uk/upyours

Greg James says: “The modern world has never faced anything like this before. Everyone has been affected by the same thing, and it’s been devastating and stressful and sad for many of us. As my old nan used to say, ‘If you don’t laugh, you’ll cry’ – so let’s take her advice and have a bit of light relief by bringing everyone together to treat this thing with the disdain it’s showing us. Radio 1 used to tell me off for saying ‘up yours’ on air but because there’s a pandemic on, there aren’t really any rules anymore. So, up yours!”

Notes to Editors

Radio 1 will attempt to find a contributor from each of the 193 countries with full membership of the United Nations.

Listeners can apply to get involved via bbc.co.uk/upyours. Applicants must be aged 18 or over, physically located in the country they are applying to represent, and able to speak basic English.

A live blog on the Radio 1 website will chart the project’s progress throughout the week.

About the BBC

About BBC Radio 1

