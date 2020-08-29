Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman dies of colon cancer at age 43

Movie mega-star, black cultural icon and real-life superhero Chadwick Boseman has died of colon cancer at age 43.
Boseman was known for playing prominent real-life black figures such as Jacky Robinson in “42” and James Brown in “Get on up”.
He may be remembered more for his more recent role in Black Panther where he played the titular character also known as King T’challa of Wakanda.
Boseman had been diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and silently battled the disease while still pursuing his acting career. He was quoted as saying that before it was confirmed, he had prayed that he would receive the role of Black Panther.
In the clip below Boseman speaks about meeting two young terminal cancer patients, Ian and Taylor, while he himself, unbeknownst to the public, had already been diagnosed with colon cancer.
In the past 24 hours I have learned so much about this wonderful human being. It’s a terrible loss, not just for his family and friends, but for all decent people around the world. Tears flow…