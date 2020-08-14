Body found in Wesley has been identified

According the to the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, the human remains that were discovered in Wesley on Saturday 8 August 2020 have been identified as that of Codrington Dodds.

According to reports, Dodds is a former deportee from the United Kingdom and was residing in Marigot.

His body was found on a building site that has not been active for more than seven months in the heights of Wesley.

The police have indicated that two persons were assisting with their investigations but have all been released.