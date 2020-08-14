Body found in Wesley has been identified

According the to the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, the human remains that were discovered in Wesley on Saturday 8 August 2020 have been identified as that of Codrington Dodds.
According to reports, Dodds is a former deportee from the United Kingdom and was residing in Marigot.
His body was found on a building site that has not been active for more than seven months in the heights of Wesley.
The police have indicated that two persons were assisting with their investigations but have all been released.
3 Comments
Spiderwoman, I’ve never heard of a Codringtion Doods “Dods” in my entire life.
I do not know if the person is from Wesley; I don’t know of any family Dodds born and living in Marigot; if they said Calibishe, I might accept that since I am aware of dead relatives who lived in Calibishe.
I notice you mentioned deportee; people get deported from countries everyday; especially when they are found to be illegal.
Anyway, I have people right at this moment in Wesley investigating the matter, if I get any significant information; you will get a feedback from me.
First I heard he was from Grand Bay, now this; so, I don’t know!
RIP! Francisco is this a relative of yours? Former deportee from the UK and all!?
SpiderWoman, I told you I had some people investigating the dead victim.
I was informed today the 15th day of August, 2020, that no one in Wesley knows the man the police reported is Cordingiton Dodds!
Assuming he was related to anybody from Wesley, and deported from England to Wesley, someone in the village would have known him.
The persons first name to me is suspect; since that is not a common first name in general in Dominica; never mind Wesley.
So maybe we a dealing with a poltergeist or an alien from out of space eh!
Hahahahahahahahahaahahahah!
Eventually his true identity will be know!